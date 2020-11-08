Essential reporting in volatile times.

20201109-hds-ohsaa.jpg
Buy Now

Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (4) hands off to Reid Carrico (28) and Cameron Deere (30) prepares to block Saturday night in the Fighting Tigers' 17-7 victory over West Lafayette Ridgewood in the Ohio Division V, Region 19 championship game at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

 RYAN FISCHER The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Ironton (10-0) will take on St. Bernard Roger Bacon (10-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Ohio Division V high school football playoffs in London, Ohio.

London’s Bowlus Field, which seats 4,579, is in Madison County, about 25 miles southwest of Columbus.

The Fighting Tigers defeated West Lafayette Ridgewood 17-7 Saturday to win the Region 19 championship and advance to the state semifinals. The Spartans beat Springfield Shawnee 31-7 to win the Region 20 title.

Both schools will be given a specific number of tickets base on attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health’s Sports Order because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The limit on tickets is 15 percent of the permanent seating capacity, meaning 686 tickets, or 343 per team, would be available.

For the state championship games at Fortress Obetz, 1,500 spectators will be permitted, therefore both schools will receive 750 tickets. There will be no general admission public sale of tickets for the state semifinals or state championship games.

Two-time defending state champion Kirtland (10-0) will play Tontogany Otsego (10-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Byers Field in Parma, Ohio, in the other semifinal. The Hornets, who defeated Ironton 17-7 in the 2019 state championship game, beat Canfield South Range 49-35 Saturday to win the Region 17 title. Tontogany Otsego beat Pemberville Eastwood 31-21 Saturday to take the Region 18 crown.

The semifinal winners will meet either Nov. 21 or 22 at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio, for the state title.

The championship of Division I, the largest division, is slated for No. 13. Pickerington Central (11-0) will play Cincinnati St. Xavier (9-2). All other divisions are in the semifinals.

In Division II, at 7 p.m. Friday, Avon plays Akron Archbishop Hoban at Byers Field in Parma, and Massillon Washington takes on Cincinnati La Salle at Impact Stadium in Marysville.

In Division III, at 7 p.m. Friday, Columbus St. Francis DeSales plays Kettering Archbishop Alter at London High’s Bowlus Field, and Tiffin Columbian battles Chardon at Auto Mart Stadium in Brunswick

In Division IV, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Mentor Lake Catholic takes on Carroll Bloom-Carrol at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium in New Philadelphia, and Van Wert plays Cincinnati Wyoming at Alexander Stadium in Piqua.

In Division VI, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Beverly Fort Frye, which beat Fairland 47-7 Saturday in the Region 19 championship game, plays New Middletown Springfield at Sulsberger Stadium in Zanesville, and Coldwater takes on Columbus Grove Memorial Stadium in Sidney.

In Division VII, at 7 p.m. Friday, Warren John F. Kennedy plays Newark Catholic at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, and Lima Central Catholic takes on New Bremen at Harmon Field in Wapakoneta.

Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven football state championship games. Live video streaming of the games will be available at OHSAA.tv, which is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers. Live statistics will be available on the football page at OHSAA.org.

