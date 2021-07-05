COLUMBUS — COVID-19 changed many aspects of high school football, but one it hasn't altered is Ohio's regional alignments.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football region assignments for the 2021 season and they remain the same as in 2020. The 10-week regular-season begins the week of Aug. 16. The top 16 teams in each region at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs beginning Oct. 29-30.
The region assignments are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021. Division I is the largest classification. Division VII is the smallest.
Gallia Academy remained the largest local school and is the lone area team in Division IV, Region 15. Chesapeake, Ironton, Meigs, Portsmouth, River Valley, South Point and Wheelersburg are in Division V, Region 19. Division VI, region 23 features Coal Grove, Fairland, Rock Hill and Symmes Valley. South Gallia and Green are in Division VII, with the Rebels placed in Region 27 and the Bobcats in Region 28.
In all sports, teams have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities.
Football practice officially begins on Aug. 1. State championships are scheduled for Dec. 2-4 in Canton, Ohio.