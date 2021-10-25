Ironton defenders react to the Fighting Tigers recovering a fumble vs. Portsmouth Friday during a high school football game at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton. Ironton and Portsmouth both made the playoffs.
Ironton hopes for another shot at Kirtland, Fairland is looking to advance past the regional finals for the first time and Symmes Valley wants to stay undefeated.
Those three high school football teams are among seven local squads who qualified for the Ohio playoffs. The Fighting Tigers (9-1), Dragons (8-1), Vikings (9-0) and Wheelersburg (7-3) all play home games at 7 p.m., Friday. Coal Grove (5-4), Gallia Academy (4-3) and Portsmouth (7-3) all are on the road.
In Division V, Region 19, top-seeded Ironton entertains No. 16 Wellston (5-5), fifth seed Wheelersburg hosts No. 12 Portsmouth West (5-5), and No. 9 Portsmouth visits No. 8 Zane Trace (8-2). All those games are scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday. In Division VI, Region 23, No. 2 seed Fairland plays host to 15th-seeded Buckeye Trail (4-5), No. 5 Symmes Valley is home to 12th seed KIPP Columbus (6-4), and 13th-seeded Coal Grove plays at No. 4 Barnesville (7-1). In Division IV, No. 13 Gallia Academy (4-3) goes to No. 4 Heath (8-2).
"This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication by our players and coaches," Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said. "The countless hours of hard work have paid off. I couldn't be more proud of our team and program."
Ironton has lost to Kirtland in the state championship game each of the last two seasons and would love another shot at the Hornets, who have the nation's longest winning streak at 50 games.
"This program has come a long way in four years and it's a testament to the resiliency of our kids," Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. "We have faced a ton of adversity this season and our guys have embraced the next man up mentality."
Fairland reached the Elite Eight last season before falling to Fort Frye. Dragons coach Melvin Cunningham warned his team and fans not to be fooled by Buckeye Trail's losing record. The Warriors beat Division V Harrison Central 21-14, lost to Barnesville just 27-20 and 26-24 to Malvern (8-2).
"We play a good Buckeye Trail team," Cunningham said. "They're not a typical 15th seed."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
