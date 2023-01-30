The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Icon High School basketball blox

Fairland earned the No. 1 seed in the Ohio high school girls basketball Division II sectional/district bracket announced Sunday.

The Dragons (19-0) drew a bye and at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 are scheduled to play host to the winner of No. 16 Washington Court House (3-16) vs. No. 17 Hillsboro (3-16). The Blue Lions and Indians meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 13. Also in Division II, No. 18 Gallia Academy (2-16) visits No. 15 Vinton County (4-14) at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 for the right to play second-seeded Unioto (17-0) at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you