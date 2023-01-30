Fairland earned the No. 1 seed in the Ohio high school girls basketball Division II sectional/district bracket announced Sunday.
The Dragons (19-0) drew a bye and at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 are scheduled to play host to the winner of No. 16 Washington Court House (3-16) vs. No. 17 Hillsboro (3-16). The Blue Lions and Indians meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 13. Also in Division II, No. 18 Gallia Academy (2-16) visits No. 15 Vinton County (4-14) at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 for the right to play second-seeded Unioto (17-0) at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
"It's an honor to be so highly thought of," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said of the No. 1 seed.
In Division III, third-seeded Wheelersburg (16-2) was awarded a bye and at 1 p.m. Feb 18 will meet the victor from the 7 p.m. Feb. 5 contest featuring No. 27 Belpre (2-17) at No. 22 South Point (6-10). The winner from among the Pirates, Pointers and Eagles will take on the team that prevails from the 1 p.m. Feb. 18 game that has No. 15 South Webster (10-9) at No. 10 Chesapeake (14-5) Feb. 22 at a date and time to be determined.
No. 6 Rock Hill (15-5) received a bye and is slated to play at 1 p.m., Feb. 18 against the winner of the 7 p.m. Feb. 15 game featuring No. 30 Alexander (1-17) at No. 19 Federal Hocking (10-9). No. 16 Coal Grove (11-9) visits No. 9 Nelsonville-York (14-4) at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 with the winner moving on to play either No. 4 Eastern-Brown (18-3), No. 21 Southeastern (8-10) or No. 28 Northwest (3-16).
Eighth seed Portsmouth (14-5) drew a bye and is scheduled to play at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 against the winner of No. 17 Meigs (10-6) and No. 32 Oak Hill (0-13). The Marauders entertain the Oaks at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. No. 25 Ironton (3-16) plays at No. 24 West Union (6-13) at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The winner meets No. 1 North Adams (20-0) at 1 p.m. Feb. 18.
In Division IV, No. 2 South Gallia (16-3) earned a bye and at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 is slated to play host to the victor from No. 18 Miller (1-17) at No. 15 Green (5-10). The Falcons and Bobcats play at 7 p.m. Feb. 13. No. 7 Symmes Valley (8-9) is home to No. 10 Portsmouth Clay (8-9) at 7 p.m. Feb. 15. The winner takes on the team that emerges triumphant from among South Gallia, Miller and Green Feb. 24 at a date and site to be determined.
No. 16 Ironton St. Joe (3-13) plays host to No. 17 Manchester (2-14) at 7 p.m. Feb. 13. The winner goes to top-seeded Portsmouth Notre Dame (16-1) at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
