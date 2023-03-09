DAYTON, Ohio -- Fairland didn't shoot itself in the foot Thursday, but if it had tried it likely would've missed.
The Dragons (27-1) shot a season-worst 14 for 50 (28%) from the floor, 2 of 17 (11.7%) from 3-point range and 4 of 14 (28.5%) from the free throw line in a 56-34 Division II girls high school basketball state semifinal loss to Canal Fulton Northwest at the University of Dayton Arena.
"We felt we had a really good chance to win the game, but they outplayed us in every facet," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. "I know there are going to be questions about the shooting and we shot the ball poorly from every line -- the 3-point line, the foul line, the block. I think they outplayed us in other aspects, too, so I don't think it really came down to shooting."
The Dragons missed numerous easy shots, none more frustrating than free throws.
"They weren't guarding the foul line," Buchanan said.
Lily Bottomley, a 6-foot-2 senior center, altered many shots, but Fairland didn't take advantage of the Loyola (Maryland) signee being on the bench for six minutes early in foul trouble. The Dragons led 14-13 after one quarter, but missed opportunities to lead by more.
The Indians (27-2) continually found open shots on the block in the second quarter and outscored Fairland 16-4 to take control.
The Dragons tried to rally. Bailey Russell scored the first four points of the third quarter to close the deficit to 29-22 and prompt a Northwest timeout, but the Indians responded with a 6-1 run to regain momentum.
Russell's 3-pointer from the right corner pulled Fairland within 34-27 with 3:06 left in the third period, but the Indians scored the next eight points to lead 42-27.
Northwest advances to the championship game versus Purcell Marian at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
The loss was the Dragons' worst since a 51-23 defeat against Warren on Dec. 14, 2019. It also was Fairland's lowest scoring output since that game, and the setback was the Dragons' third in the semifinals in the last nine seasons.
"We just didn't play very well and we have to figure out how to be better on this stage," Buchanan said.
Ashley Cudnik, one of five senior starters, led Northwest with 16 points. Bottomley scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Russell paced the Dragons with nine points.
The Indians made 25 of 47 (53.1%) shots.
"Fairland has a tremendous team," Indians coach Kevin Lower said. "We knew we would have to play our best game to win and we did that."
The Dragons lose two seniors -- first-team all-stater Tomi Hinkle and Reece Barnitz -- to graduation.
