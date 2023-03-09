The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DAYTON, Ohio -- Fairland didn't shoot itself in the foot Thursday, but if it had tried it likely would've missed.

The Dragons (27-1) shot a season-worst 14 for 50 (28%) from the floor, 2 of 17 (11.7%) from 3-point range and 4 of 14 (28.5%) from the free throw line in a 56-34 Division II girls high school basketball state semifinal loss to Canal Fulton Northwest at the University of Dayton Arena.

