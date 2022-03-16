ATHENS, Ohio -- Marshall softball saw its 11-game winning streak snapped in disheartening fashion on Wednesday night.
Ohio rallied from a six-run deficit, using a two-run error in the seventh inning to plate three runs in the final at-bat in an 8-7 comeback victory over the Thundering Herd.
Leading 7-5, Marshall (16-6) had a chance to get out with a win, but the Bobcats scored three runs without getting a hit, thanks to free passes and a costly one-out error on the infield that plated two runs to tie the game.
After a ground out to first base, Ohio pinch-runner Lauren Yuhas scored from second base with the game-winner.
It was a disappointing result for Marshall, which seemed in control just one inning earlier.
Marshall led 7-1 in the sixth inning, but the Bobcats got a pair of home runs to plate four runs in the frame, which chased starter Sydney Nester and set up the wild finish.
Mya Stevenson had a home run and two RBIs for the Herd while Aly Harrell, Saige Pye and Grace Chelemen each added two hits.
The Herd hits the road for its Conference USA-opening series this weekend against UAB. That series starts at 7 p.m. Friday.
BASEBALL
Ohio 6, Marshall 3
ATHENS, Ohio -- Marshall's baseball team out-hit Ohio on Wednesday, but the Bobcats were able to scratch out a few more runs.
As has been the case recently, the Herd got solid starting pitching before the bullpen struggled to finish the job.
Starter Chad Heiner went six innings and allowed just one run on two hits while striking out five and walking one in a quality start for the Herd.
Heiner left with the game tied at 1 and Ohio used a Marshall error to plate three unearned runs to take a 4-1 lead.
Marshall (10-7-1) battled back with two runs in the top of the eighth after an errant throw following a Jordon Billups grounder to get back within one, but the Bobcats added two more in the bottom of the frame to set the final score.
Christian Lucio finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles for Marshall, which travels to FIU for its first Conference USA series this weekend. The first game in Miami starts at 7 p.m. Friday.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.