HUNTINGTON — Forget boxing, the biggest pay-per-view event of the fall might be high school football.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) will allow schools to seek rights fees from local media outlets or video production companies to provide live video of their home regular-season Friday night football games during the 2020 season. The decision was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which likely will limit the number of fans who can attend games. TV revenue could help schools offset some of the budget shortfalls projected because of attendance restrictions.
Since the mid-1990s, live video of Friday night regular-season football games has only been permitted on school-owned TV stations or websites so as not to risk decreased attendance. Games were permitted to be shown on delay.
Schools have found success in generating broadcast revenue in other regular-season sports.
“We believe that many of our schools will be able to work with partners to stream and televise their home regular-season football games,” said Bob Goldring, OHSAA interim executive director. “Most of our schools rely on revenue from their home football games to help fund their athletic department, so this is one way that schools can still do that while facing limited ticket sales."
Spectrum News 1 is the official TV partner of the OHSAA. As the home of the OHSAA, Spectrum will resume its Friday Night Game of the Week and Scholar-Athlete program when the fall season begins.
Of note, live video of any OHSAA postseason tournament contest is still only permitted by the official TV partner of the OHSAA or with OHSAA approval.