Most Fairland High School boys basketball fans might have to find another way to keep track of the Dragons in the Region 11 semifinals Wednesday.
Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said Tuesday that, most likely, only immediate family of athletes and other essential personnel will be permitted to attend games until further notice in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
That includes Fairland's Division III, Region 11 semifinal game with West Lafayette Ridgeway at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio University's Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio. Harvest Prep and Zane Trace meet at 6:15 p.m. in the other semifinal.
The OHSAA decision was based on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement Tuesday afternoon that all indoor sporting events in Ohio, including high school, collegiate and professional sports, shall continue without most spectators.
Snodgrass said more details, including a process for ticket refunds and media coverage, will be released Wednesday morning.
“This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the governor,” Snodgrass said. “We are pleased that our tournaments can continue and we will soon determine who can attend. However, we can already say that it will most likely be no more than the immediate family of the student-athletes participating in the event.”
"The magnitude of the games are already magnified by this being a regional tournament, the Sweet 16," Fairland Athletic Director Jeff Gorby said. "When you take the fans out of the game, it makes a difference. Our kids feed off our fans. They definitely can change a game."
Gorby said 500 to 700 fans or more in the 13,080-seat Convocation Center make more impact than 30 or 40 that likely will be there Wednesday.
"I understand why they're doing this," Gorby said. "It's for the safety of Ohioans. And I'm for that — I just hope we're not jumping the gun."
Boys basketball regional tournament games Tuesday night proceeded with fans in attendance.
The largest events affected by the fan ban are in Columbus later this week. The girls basketball state tournament begins Thursday at St. John Arena. The wrestling state tournament begins Friday at the Schottenstein Center and the ice hockey state tournament begins Saturday morning at Nationwide Arena.
Events staged by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and Kentucky High School Athletic Association remain unchanged.