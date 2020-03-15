HUNTINGTON — Makya Matthews offered a one-word response to the news that Ohio’s North-South All-Star Classic football games were canceled.
“Sick,” tweeted Matthews, a Wheelersburg High School standout and University of Findlay signee scheduled to play in the Division V game.
Matthews, a quarterback/running back/wide receiver was to join Ironton defensive tackle Junior Jones, who is a preferred walk-on with Youngstown State University, and Portsmouth running back Talyn Parker on the South squad for the April 25 game at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.
Jones tweeted two face-palm emojis, and Parker wrote “smh,” meaning “shaking my head.”
The Classic is the longest-running high school football all-star game in the nation. The decision to cancel was made to help prevent exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association operates the contest. OHSFCA President Tom Pavlansky said health of the players, coaches and others involved with the game took priority.
“The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association’s main priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, event staff, fans and media,” Pavlansky said. “With this in mind, the OHSFCA has made the decision to cancel the North-South Classic. ... We look forward to the OHSFCA North-South Classic returning in 2021.”
Parker and Matthews were first-team all-state selections in Division V. Jones was a third-team pick. All three players led their teams to the playoffs, with Ironton reaching the state title game.