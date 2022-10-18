HUNTINGTON — A bevy of local Ohio high school football teams will play for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs when they conclude the regular season Friday.
The top 16 teams in each region at the end of the regular season advance to the postseason, with the top eight earning home games in the first round.
Coal Grove, Fairland, Gallia Academy, Green, Portsmouth, Rock Hill, South Gallia and Wheelersburg are seeking to secure opening-round home contests. Ironton already is guaranteed a home game. Chesapeake, Meigs, South Point and Symmes Valley are hoping to earn playoff berths.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association computer rankings, which determine playoff seedings, reveal Ironton (9-0, 27.9545) has clinched a top-two spot in Division V, Region 19 heading into Friday's 7 p.m. game at No. 8 Portsmouth (6-3, 13.3435). If the Tigers win, they secure outright the Ohio Valley Conference title. If the Trojans prevail, they'll tie Ironton for the league championship and a spot between third and eighth for the playoffs. A Portsmouth loss would drop it anywhere between seventh and 10th in the postseason.
Fairland (6-3, 12.9333) is No. 9 in Division V, Region 19. The Dragons entertain No. 20 Chesapeake (2-7, 2.5960) at 7 p.m. Friday and have clinched a playoff spot. Fairland can finish between sixth and 10th with a triumph or between seventh and 10th with a loss. The Panthers are No. 20 and need a win to have a chance to finish as high as 14th. A loss puts Chesapeake out.
Wheelersburg (7-2, 14.9343) is No. 6 in Division V, Region 19 heading into Friday's showdown at No. 5 Portsmouth West (8-1, 16.0944). With a win, the Pirates will finish in the 3-to-7 range. A loss places them between No. 6 and No. 9.
Meigs (5-4, 5.4949) is 17th in Division V, Region 19 and with a win at No. 18 Alexander (5-4, 5.3788) can finish as high as 12th. A loss places the Marauders between 14th and out of the playoffs.
South Point (3-6, 5.25) is 19th in Division V, Region 19 and can pick up a bundle of points if it can win at Gallia Academy. The Pointers can finish as high as 11th with a victory or between 14th and out of the postseason with a loss. The Blue Devils (7-2, 17.1315) are sixth in Division IV, Region 15 and are in a close race with Columbus East and New Lexington for the No. 4 position. Gallia can end up from third to ninth with a win or from third to 10th with a defeat.
Division VI, Region 23 features the game of the week in the area, with No. 6 Rock Hill (5-4, 10.6056) visiting No. 8 Coal Grove (5-4, 10.2889). The Redmen have won three of their last four to make a surprising run, while the Hornets have dropped four in a row. Rock Hill can finish anywhere from second to seventh with a win or fifth to 13th with a loss. Coal Grove can place anywhere from second to eighth with a victory or fifth through 14th with a defeat.
In Division VII, Region 27, No. 6 Green (6-3, 6.7211) visits Eastern-Pike (2-7). The Bobcats can wind up between fourth and ninth with a win or sixth to 13th if they lose. No. 11 South Gallia (4-5, 4.8924) is home to Trimble (2-7). If the Rebels win, they'll finish between sixth and 13th. If South Gallia loses, it'll be in the nine-through-16 range. No. 16 Symmes Valley (1-7, 2.0852) plays host to Northwest (6-3). With a win, the Vikings are in at somewhere between ninth and 15th. With a loss, they'll finish 16th or out of the playoffs.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.