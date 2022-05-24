Johnny Jock, high school football star, won’t be paid to shill for the local sporting goods store in Ohio, at least not this year.
Principals in the state overwhelmingly voted against Issue 12B: Bylaw 4-10, also known as the addition of amateur Name, Image and Licensing Regulations. The proposal mirrored recent changes at the collegiate level and would have allowed high school student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements as long as their teams, schools and/or the Ohio High School Athletic Association logo weren’t used, the endorsements did occur on school property or in a school uniform, and there were no endorsements with companies that don’t support the mission of education-based athletics, such as casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs and tobacco.
“Every year, the referendum voting process shows that our member schools have a voice in this democratic process,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said.
“Our office was very pleased with the discussion and insights our schools expressed this spring as we met with them about each of the 14 proposals. If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination. Whatever we do moving forward, it will include discussion on this issue with our school administrators, Board of Directors, staff and leaders of other state high school athletic associations.”
Principals also voted down 406-393 a proposal to add an exception to the Enrollment and Attendance Bylaw, which would have permitted a student enrolled at a member public school that does not sponsor a team sport to potentially play that sport at a public school located in a bordering public school district.
For instance, if South Gallia doesn’t offer soccer, a student there could play that sport at Gallia Academy or Fairland, then play other sports at his home school.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
