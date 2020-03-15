HUNTINGTON — Ohio high school athletes participating in spring sports have a new favorite day: April 11.
That’s the date Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass has targeted for a return to on-field competition.
The OHSAA set tentatively April 6-10 as days that mandatory practices and/or acclimatization periods may take place. Those dates were selected based on Gov. Mike DeWine’s date set for a return of students to school. Scrimmages and regular-season play may begin April 11. Sports include baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and lacrosse.
How many games schools manage to play before postseason tournaments begin is up to their athletic directors and coaches. Tournaments will remain on dates as currently scheduled, with softball sectionals beginning the week of April 29 and all other spring sports beginning tournament play the week of May 6.
All these dates are subject to change, as the COVID-19 coronavirus has led to delays in the seasons already and the uncertainty surrounding the virus leaves officials only able to speculate and re-evaluate.
Regional and state boys basketball, state girls basketball, state ice hockey and state wrestling tournaments remain postponed indefinitely.
“Given the rapidly changing events nationally and statewide, we are assessing the situation daily,” Snodgrass said.
Fairland’s boys basketball team is in the Elite Eight, Division III regional finals and scheduled to play Harvest Prep for a chance to go to the state tournament’s Final Four.
Snodgrass said the “non-interscholastic rule” remains in effect. This means, spring sport athletes may not participate in any non-school sport in the same season if they have already participated in a scrimmage or contest for the school team in that sport. Additionally, at no time are they permitted to participate in any non-school sport exceeding the 50 percent limitation defined in OHSAA Handbook General Sport Regulation 7.
“Further, we have implemented indefinitely a no-contact period, which prohibits any coach, paid or volunteer, approved by the board of education to provide coaching, instruction or supervising conditioning and physical fitness programs or open gyms to members of a school team in their sports,” Snodgrass said.
That no-contact period is in effect for all school-sponsored sports March 17-April 5. Additionally, there will be a mandatory shutdown of facilities used for the purpose of conducting athletics activities March 17-April 5.
Snodgrass said the OHSAA is not banning out-of-state travel to tournaments, but highly discourages it and urges all schools to cancel trips.
“We also know that it is impossible in a few cases to obtain refunds,” Snodgrass said. “In those instances, we have no choice but to permit that to continue.”
The OHSAA did, however, stipulate any contest played will be counted toward the total number permitted and no trips may be scheduled that have not previously been scheduled.