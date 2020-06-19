Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Turn them loose.

Ohio football, basketball, soccer and other “contact sports” teams were given the OK to step up activities starting Monday.

“This means football, soccer and other contact sports can resume scrimmages and full training regimens as long as safety protocols are observed,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “(Monday) is the day contact practice may begin. It is up to local sports organizers and high school leaders on when is the best time to proceed.”

Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said schools were to receive further instructions, possibly as soon as Friday.

Fairland football coach Melvin Cunningham welcomed the news.

“It allows us to open up and evaluate and teach differently,” Cunningham said. “We still have a young team and this time period is essential to any success we may be blessed to have.”

Teams have been working out under stricter COVID-19 limitations since May 26.

Phase 2 stipulates “modified practices may begin for moderate risk sports,” which include basketball but limit football to seven-on-seven scenarios and not 11-on-11 tackle scrimmages. Those activities are not permitted until “Phase 3,” with “higher risk sports.” Wrestling, lacrosse, competitive cheerleading and dance are listed with football among “higher risk” activities.

“The goal’s clear,” Husted said. “We want young people to be able to physically develop the strength and agility skills they need for future competition.”

