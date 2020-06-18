HUNTINGTON — Two of college football’s most prestigious programs have signed a home-and-home football agreement. Ohio State and Alabama announced the series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons on Thursday afternoon.
Ohio State will host the first game in the series on Sept. 18, 2027, while the Buckeyes return for a matchup in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9, 2028.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban, a West Virginia native, said he was pleased that the two sides were able to reach an agreement that enables both venues to host marquee matchups within those given years.
“I have coached a lot of years in the SEC and Big 10 and Bryant-Denny Stadium and Ohio Stadium are two of the very best environments in college football,” Saban said in a release. “Non-conference series like Alabama-Ohio State are so important to the health of college football, and we are pleased that we could get this series completed.”
It is the first time the two teams have entered into a contract agreement for the regular season. The last time the two teams met was the 2015 Sugar Bowl, which Ohio State won 42-35 as part of the first-ever College Football Playoff semifinal (2014 season).
While Ohio State won the last meeting, Alabama leads the all-time series between the programs, 3-1.
The series announcement continues a non-conference scheduling trend for each program which features non-conference matchups with national championship implications each year. Ohio State has scheduled home-and-home series with Oregon (2020, 2021), Notre Dame (2022, 2023), Washington (2024, 2025), Texas (2025, 2026), Alabama (2027, 2028) and Georgia (2030, 2031).
Alabama’s trend of non-conference neutral site games has shifted for the future.
The Crimson Tide face USC in Arlington, Texas, this season and play Miami in Atlanta in 2021, but then transition to more traditional home-and-home series, starting with the 2022 season.
Alabama’s home-and-home series include Texas (2022, 2023), Wisconsin (2024, 2025), Florida State (2025, 2026), West Virginia (2026, 2027), Notre Dame (2028, 2029), Georgia Tech (2030, 2031), Oklahoma (2032, 2033), Arizona (2032, 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034, 2035).