Two weeks remain in the regular season in West Virginia high school football, but Ohio teams will play their finales this weekend with several local teams having a great deal for which to play.
Ironton (8-1) and Wheelersburg (6-3) have clinched playoff berths in Division V, Region 19 and now play for homefield advantage. The No. 1 Fighting Tigers play host to No. 6 Portsmouth (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in one of the area’s more-interesting games. The Trojans can clinch a playoff spot with a victory, but a loss leaves them susceptible to falling out of the top eight that qualify for the postseason. Ironton can clinch the Ohio Valley Conference outright and retain the top spot with a triumph. The No. 2 Pirates entertain Portsmouth West (2-7) at 7 p.m. Friday.
In the same division, No. 12 Chesapeake (4-5) plays at No. 10 Fairland (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. Both teams are mathematically alive, but need help to get in. The loser is eliminated.
The Dragons and Panthers are hoping for Minford (6-3) to lose to Lucasville Valley (5-4), Oak Hill (5-4) to fall to Waverly (7-2), and Wellston (7-2) to lose to Vinton County.
In Division VII, Region 27, Symmes Valley (8-1) is ninth, but could move into the top eight and win the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship with a victory Friday at Northwest (6-3). Losses by Fisher Catholic or Frontier also would help the Vikings’ chances.
In Division V, Region 15, Gallia Academy (8-1) controls its own destiny. If the Blue Devils win Friday at South Point (1-8), as expected, they’re in the playoffs. A loss, though, could send Gallia Academy tumbling from fifth to ninth under the right circumstances.
IRONTON HALL OF FAME CLASS: Several distinguished former Fighting Tigers will be inducted into the Ironton High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 2.
Charlton “Shorty” Davies (football) , Walt Delong (football), Phil Murnahan (baseball), Beth Rist (basketball) and Mike Smith (football) are the 2019 inductees and will be honored at a dinner Nov. 2 in the IHS cafeteria. Tickets are available for $10 at the door.
The living honorees will be introduced at Ironton’s Nov. 1 football game with Portsmouth. Davies is deceased.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Two of the Tri-State’s better girls high school basketball players — Wayne’s Kaeli Ross and Boyd County’s Bailey Rucker — picked up scholarship offers from the University of Pikeville. … Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum visited the University of Alabama. … Marshall University women’s basketball offered eighth-graders Audrey Biggs of Boyd County and Shaelyn Steele of Russell. …
Parkersburg girls basketball star Bre Wilson received an offer from Charleston Southern University. … Waverly quarterback Haydn Shanks visited the University of Louisville last week. … Cincinnati Christian University offered Ashland offensive lineman Dane Wardle.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: On Friday, Coal Grove recognized Dave Owens for 40 years of coaching Hornets’ sports. … Hurricane sophomore girls soccer player Bailey Fisher broke the state single-season record for goals last week. She has 62, surpassing Cabell Midland’s Emilie Charles’ mark of 59 set in 2018.
Chesapeake’s middle school soccer team won the Ohio Valley Conference championship. … Fairland’s seventh grade volleyball team won the OVC regular-season and tournament championship, finishing 19-0. … Fairland’s football team won the OVC middle school championship. … Former George Washington High School basketball star Bunky Brown has left the Urbana University program. …
Boyd County’s Olivia Hensley and Ashland’s Kate Hanna were name to the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association all-state first team. … Huntington defeated Milton 25-8, 25-18 to win the Cabell County middle school volleyball championship. … Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of directors approved a proposal from the Ohio Association of Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches to move the start date for track and field practice for the 2020 season to February 24, which coincides with the practice start date of softball, baseball and lacrosse. …
Winfield’s Kalie Jordan will miss the rest of girls soccer and likely basketball season after tearing a knee ligament last week. … Coal Grove’s Seth Hamm finished third in the sixth grade division of Ohio elementary school state cross country meet. River Valley’s Jansyn Smith finished sixth. … On Friday, Boyd County played what likely will be its final game at Tom Scott Field. The Lions move to a new stadium next season.
Milton and Barboursville will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Huntington High for the Cabell County middle school football title. … Russell defeated Ashland 30-0 last week in the Kiwanis Bowl, a football game pitting the Red Devils and Tomcats’ freshmen teams against one another. … Greenup County’s seventh grade football team is in the state semifinals of the Kentucky middle school playoffs.