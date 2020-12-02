HUNTINGTON — Rusty Webb hit post, knowing that the boys and girls basketball schedules he was sharing likely would soon be obsolete.
“I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated with any changes,” said Webb, Symmes Valley High School’s athletic director.
Change is a constant in much of 2020, including in high school sports. Ohio high schools, unlike their counterparts in West Virginia, are playing winter sports. Kentucky hasn’t yet begun basketball season, meaning Buckeye State programs can’t draw from schools there to fill out slates.
“We’ve called Division I schools who have been begging for games and they tell us they’ll pass,” Fairland athletic director Jeff Gorby said of trying to schedule games for the Dragons boys teams. “They have 1,000 boys and have 150, but they say they can’t play with us.”
Fairland’s boys success is a huge factor in opponents being shy. The Dragons were 24-2 last season, reached the Elite Eight before the season was canceled and have been considered by many the top program in Southeast Ohio the last half decade. COVID-19, however, has caused a bigger problem in filling open dates. The Dragons had a game with Cincinnati Aiken canceled. They have games scheduled with Columbus schools Bishop Ready and Africentric.
Fairland and Huntington High have developed a strong relationship in boys and girls basketball in recent seasons. The convenience of playing a competitive program just slightly more than nine miles away worked out well in recent years, but West Virginia has shut down all sports until late January, nixing the Dragons vs. Highlanders games this season.
In recent seasons, local Ohio squads often have played West Virginia teams such as Huntington St. Joe, Tolsia, Point Pleasant and Wahama. Kentucky teams such as Ashland, Fairview, Russell, Raceland and Greenup County also have graced the schedules of several Ohio programs.
“We were supposed to play in a shootout at Wayne and had Lewis County (Kentucky) scheduled, but both of those are canceled because their states aren’t playing,” South Point girls basketball coach David Adams said.
Fairland girls coach Jon Buchanan said he knows how Adams feels.
“I’ve called everyone I can but they’re either three hours away on a school night, dealing with COVID issues or just don’t want to play,” Fairland girls coach Jon Buchanan said. “What makes it extra tough is we can’t schedule West Virginia and Kentucky schools. So many of those schools you normally reach out to aren’t in season at this points. Needless to say, the struggle is real and something I deal with daily.”
Fairland’s girls game Thursday at South Point was postponed Wednesday. Monday’s home game with Portsmouth already was postponed because of COVID issues in the Trojans program. Portsmouth opened with a 39-33 victory over Whiteoak on Nov. 24, but hasn’t played since, postponing games with Chesapeake and Fairland. Both the Trojans boys and girls are quarantined through Dec. 17. South Point’s boys and girls are quarantined through Dec. 15.
“We have 18 girls,” Adams said. “We’ve had 10 here most of the time. I hope we can at least get the (Ohio Valley Conference) games in.”
An inkling of what was to come was seen in the preseason when scrimmages were altered because of COVID concerns. Rock Hill’s girls scrimmaged Fairland, despite the Redwomen and Dragons being fellow members of the Ohio Valley Conference. League teams don’t usually meet in the preseason outside of two-quarter conference previews.
Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey said he’s concerned that the postponements might lead to teams piling up multiple games in short periods of time. With girls being more susceptible to knee injuries such as anterior cruciate ligament tears, Bailey particularly is concerned for players’ health.
“Playing four or five games a week is not the way to go,” Bailey said. “Doing that, you might get kids hurt. They might tear up a knee. Two games a week is good.”
Rumors persist that fall sports will be paused in Ohio and Bailey said that, too, could be bad.
“It’s not healthy for the kids not to play at all, either,” Bailey said. “If we shut down a while, I hope we’ll at least be allowed to continue to practice. I hope we’ll be allowed in the gym three or four times a week to continue to teach and learn.”