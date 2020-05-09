20200509-hds-ovcbaseball.jpg

Catcher Bryan DeFoe was one of eight Fairland High School players named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball team.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Eight players from Fairland High School head the All-Ohio Valley Conference baseball team.

The squad features seniors from all eight of the league’s programs. OVC coaches and officials opted to recognize all senior student-athletes in each spring sport with all-conference honors since their seasons were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Making the team from Fairland was Bryan DeFoe, Bryson Denney, Garrett Looney, Kyle Rankin, Reilly Sowards, Colton Tackett, Brennen West and Jordan Wellman.

Also earning all-OVC honors:

Chesapeake: Jonah Ridenour.

Coal Grove: Cory Borders, Brady Doyle, Josh Null and Jacob Sites.

Gallia Academy: Trent Meadows, Cade Roberts, Evan Rodgers and Andrew Toler.

Ironton: Beau Brownstead, David Chapman, Collin Freeman, Nolan Schreck and Richard Thompson.

Portsmouth: Ethan Boggs, Richie Bowman, Seth Porter, Bryce Wallace and Jack Workman.

Rock Hill: Nick Blankenship, Tucker Carpenter, Caleb Dillon, Jordan Griffith, Logan Hankins and T.J. McGinnis.

South Point: Seth Anderson, Brody Blackwell, Ryan Fetty, Brandon Pierson, Josh Rigney and Ben Walls.

