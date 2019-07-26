2019 Ohio Valley Region Babe Ruth Tournament

Huntington, West Virginia

Cook-Holbrook Field, Huntington High School

George T. Smailes Field, YMCA Kennedy Center

Schedule of games

Friday

At Cook-Holbrook Field, Huntington H.S.

9 a.m.: Guernsey Valley (Ohio) vs. Floyd County Tribe (Kentucky)

11:30 a.m.: Huntington Southeastern (West Virginia) vs. South Bend Eastside (Indiana)

2 p.m.: Jeffersontown (Kentucky) vs. Apostles (West Virginia)

4:30 p.m.: Floyd County Tribe vs. Huntington Southeastern

7 p.m.: Paris (Illinois) vs. West Louisville (Kentucky)

At George T. Smailes Field, YMCA Kennedy Center

9 a.m.: Jimtown (Indiana) vs. Jeffersontown)

11:30 a.m.: West Lousiville vs. Jasper (Indiana)

2 p.m.: Paris (Illinois) vs. Janesville (Wisconsin)

4:30 p.m.: Western Conference (Kentucky) vs. Jimtown

Saturday

At Cook-Holbrook Field, Huntington H.S.

9 a.m.: Janesville vs. West Louisville

11:30 a.m.: Guernsey Valley vs. Huntington Southeastern

2 p.m.: Apostles vs. Jimtown

4:30 p.m.: Guernsey Valley vs. South Bend Eastside

7 p.m.: Jasper vs. Janesville

At George T. Smailes Field, YMCA Kennedy Center

9 a.m.: Western Conference vs. Apostles

11:30 a.m.: South Bend Eastside vs. Floyd County Tribe

2 p.m.: Paris vs. Jasper

4:30 p.m.: Western Conference vs. Jeffersontown

Sunday

At Cook-Holbrook Field, Huntington H.S.

Noon: Seed No. 4 vs. Seed No. 5

2:30 p.m.: Seed No. 2 vs. Nos. 4/5 winner

At George T. Smailes Field

Noon: Seed No. 3 vs. Seed No. 6

2:30 p.m.: Seed No. 1 vs. Nos. 3/6 winner

Monday

At Cook-Holbrook Field, Huntington H.S.

10 a.m.: Championship

