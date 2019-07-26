2019 Ohio Valley Region Babe Ruth Tournament
Huntington, West Virginia
Cook-Holbrook Field, Huntington High School
George T. Smailes Field, YMCA Kennedy Center
Schedule of games
Friday
At Cook-Holbrook Field, Huntington H.S.
9 a.m.: Guernsey Valley (Ohio) vs. Floyd County Tribe (Kentucky)
11:30 a.m.: Huntington Southeastern (West Virginia) vs. South Bend Eastside (Indiana)
2 p.m.: Jeffersontown (Kentucky) vs. Apostles (West Virginia)
4:30 p.m.: Floyd County Tribe vs. Huntington Southeastern
7 p.m.: Paris (Illinois) vs. West Louisville (Kentucky)
At George T. Smailes Field, YMCA Kennedy Center
9 a.m.: Jimtown (Indiana) vs. Jeffersontown)
11:30 a.m.: West Lousiville vs. Jasper (Indiana)
2 p.m.: Paris (Illinois) vs. Janesville (Wisconsin)
4:30 p.m.: Western Conference (Kentucky) vs. Jimtown
Saturday
At Cook-Holbrook Field, Huntington H.S.
9 a.m.: Janesville vs. West Louisville
11:30 a.m.: Guernsey Valley vs. Huntington Southeastern
2 p.m.: Apostles vs. Jimtown
4:30 p.m.: Guernsey Valley vs. South Bend Eastside
7 p.m.: Jasper vs. Janesville
At George T. Smailes Field, YMCA Kennedy Center
9 a.m.: Western Conference vs. Apostles
11:30 a.m.: South Bend Eastside vs. Floyd County Tribe
2 p.m.: Paris vs. Jasper
4:30 p.m.: Western Conference vs. Jeffersontown
Sunday
At Cook-Holbrook Field, Huntington H.S.
Noon: Seed No. 4 vs. Seed No. 5
2:30 p.m.: Seed No. 2 vs. Nos. 4/5 winner
At George T. Smailes Field
Noon: Seed No. 3 vs. Seed No. 6
2:30 p.m.: Seed No. 1 vs. Nos. 3/6 winner
Monday
At Cook-Holbrook Field, Huntington H.S.
10 a.m.: Championship