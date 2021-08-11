COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association recently updated its member schools on several legislative issues that have developed or are in discussion within the Ohio General Assembly and their implications for schools and interscholastic athletics.
Included in the recent legislative action are Name, Image and Likeness, transgender student-athlete participation and restoration of parts of the OHSAA transfer bylaw. Following is a rundown on each subject:
Name, Image & Likeness
Current Impact on any Member Schools? No
Summary: Within House Bill 110 (“the budget bill”), language was added in Sec. 3376.03 to allow college athletes to earn compensation as a result of the use of the student’s name, image, or likeness. This has no impact on students participating in interscholastic athletics at the high school level, therefore OHSAA Bylaw 4-10, which is the OHSAA Amateurism bylaw, is still in effect, but it is being reviewed for potential modifications that would go to the membership for a vote during the 2022 referendum cycle. OHSAA student-athletes are permitted to receive awards/prizes which do not exceed $400 in value if the award is a direct result from participation in their sport (Bylaw 5), such as a “Player of the Game” gift card to a local restaurant, or an athlete competing in an event and winning a prize. However, OHSAA student-athletes are not permitted to hire an agent or receive money/cash prizes for their participation in their sport. They are also not permitted to capitalize on their athletic fame by receiving money, merchandise or services of value based on the notoriety they achieve as an athlete.
Transgender Athlete Participation
Current Impact on any Member Schools? No, but possibly forthcoming
Summary: The OHSAA transgender policy currently requires one year of hormone treatment prior to a transgender female being permitted to participate on a girls team. However, there are currently two bills, House Bill 61 and Senate Bill 132, which would prevent any participation of transgender females on female athletic teams. Both bills are currently in committee and another hearing is expected to take place for HB61 in the fall. The current OHSAA transgender policy is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Eligibility/OtherEligibiltyDocs/TransgenderPolicy.pdf
Extra Semester(s) of High School Athletic Eligibility
Current Impact on any Member Schools? No
Summary: There are currently two bills, House Bill 316 and Senate Bill 200, which would look to extend a student-athlete’s eligibility at the high school level past the traditional eight semesters outlined in Bylaw 4-3-3 as a result of covid-related educational issues.
Both of these bills are currently in committee but do not appear to be moving at a rate which would impact any student for the 2021-22 school year. Unless informed otherwise, member schools should be following the guidance and applicable exceptions in Bylaw 4-3-3, which limits a student to eight semesters of athletic participation taken in order of attendance regardless of whether or not the student participates.
Restoration of Transfer Exceptions/Bylaws
Current Impact on any Member Schools? Yes, expected Fall 2021
Summary: Within House Bill 110 (“the budget bill”), which was passed on June 30, 2021, language was added to repeal 3313.5316 that will now allow the OHSAA to restore the previously deleted language from the transfer bylaw in 2019. At the August 2021 Board Meeting, the Executive Director’s Office will be making a recommendation to the Board of Directors on the most appropriate way to potentially restore these exceptions/rules for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. The bylaws/exceptions which are impacted include:
BYLAW 4-7-2 — Potentially restore exceptions 5 (State School for the Blind or State School for the Deaf) and 6 (home not ready for habitation under ORC §§ 3313.64 (F)(6) or 3313.64 (F)(7))
BYLAW 4-7-4 — Potentially restore Exception 5- Intra-district transfer from a poor performing school.
- BYLAW 4-7-5 — Potentially restore Inter-district transfer from a poor performing school.
- BYLAW 4-7-6 — Potentially restore the “redistricting option.”
- BYLAW 4-7-7 — Potentially restore the “Transportation and Financial Hardship Options.”