COLUMBUS — Ohio high school football teams will be eligible for the playoffs after five games.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association changed the qualification number from eight to five games because of early season cancellations due to COVID-19. That’s good news for some local teams that lost games because of being quarantined. Chesapeake’s opener at Southern was canceled, as were Rock Hill’s contests with Minford and Dayton Meadowdale.
The regular season ends Oct. 23 and playoff qualifiers will be announced on Oct. 24. The state championship games are scheduled for Dec. 2-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
The Harbin computer ratings will be used this season and teams must qualify for the playoffs, which will include the top 16 schools in each region.
The OHSAA also approved sites for a variety of state championships:
GOLF: The state tournaments return to The Ohio State University Golf Club and NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. On Oct. 15-16, the Division III boys and Division II girls play at OSU, while the Division II boys play at NorthStar. Then on Oct. 22-23, the Division I girls and boys play at OSU. The statewide tournament draw is Sept. 19.
GIRLSTENNIS: The state tournament returns to the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason Oct. 22-23. The statewide tournament draw is Sept. 26.
CROSSCOUNTRY: The state tournament returns to Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz, Ohio, on Nov. 6. The statewide tournament draw is Oct. 10. The seventh-eighth Grade Invitational is also at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park on Oct. 24.
VOLLEYBALL: The state tournament will be played at the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Fairborn from Nov. 11-13. The statewide tournament draw is Oct. 10.
SOCCER: State championship games will move to the new home of the Columbus Crew, Lower.com Field, in downtown Columbus on Nov. 12-13. The statewide tournament draw is Oct.10.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
