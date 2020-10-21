HUNTINGTON -- No. 1 seed Ironton and third-seeded teams Fairland and Wheelersburg took particular note of Tuesday's announcement that higher-seeded high school football teams will be allowed to host regional finals in the Ohio playoffs.
Officials from the Ohio High School Athletic Association said Tuesday afternoon the higher-seeded football teams will have the choice to host the regional final games this month. The OHSAA told member schools in a memo that those squads may choose to host a game at their own fields or another site, if they desire.
Traditionally, the regional finals have been hosted by neutral sites.
The OHSAA has placed a few restrictions on the host teams, however, to try to give the regional finals at least a somewhat neutral feel.
"Tournament games should be treated as a neutral site game," the OHSAA encouraged in the memo. "School specific functions like senior nights, award presentations, etcetera are not permitted at tournament games."
The OHSAA added that it will select state semifinal game sites and those will be neutral.
"The site will be selected based on the best site available," the OHSAA memo reported. "Equal travel distance is not a consideration."
The OHSAA has not revealed where the state championship games will be played in November. Last season, the games were played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Ironton is the top seed in Division V, Region 19, where Wheelersburg is seeded third. Fairland is the No, 3 in Division V, Region 23, where Coal Grove is 10th. Gallia Academy is the fifth seed in Division IV, Region 15.