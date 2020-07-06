HUNTINGTON -- Several states have followed Ohio's lead in the return to normalcy in light of COVID-19.
Because of that, we might see resumption in overnight sports camps coming to Kentucky and West Virginia. As part of Gov. Mike DeWine's amendment to Ohio's Phase 2 plan regarding the re-opening of contact practice for all sports," residential team camps will not be permitted. That means overnight team camps are permissable.
This means 7-on-7 football passing scrimmages, basketball summer shootouts and team camps are permitted.
Ohio High School Athletic Association executive director Jerry Snodgrass used the examples of an “an overnight soccer camp or a ‘team basketball camp’ at the University of Findlay to take place provided the participants spend the night and follow all the restrictions in the amended order.”
The OHSAA is leaving participation up to its individual teams and coaches. The OHSAA already waived its “10-day rule” for the summer of 2020, so there is no limit on the number of coaching days for workouts, training, open gyms or open fields.
Local health departments continue to be given control/oversight of schools and facilities within their jurisdiction. They retain the right to restrict permissions in Phase 2.
“As mentioned previously, the OHSAA has no jurisdiction over team play this summer,” Snodgrass said. “Decisions to participate in these camps is entirely up to the individuals attending. There are no OHSAA consequences to teams or coaches who attend these residential/overnight camps.”
Official practices for fall sports are set to begin on Aug. 1, with the first weekend of Ohio high school football being the last weekend in August.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Former Poca High School basketball star Luke Frampton has drawn plenty of suitors since he left Davidson College last week. Auburn, the University of Charleston, Georgetown University, Maryland, Morehead State, Mount St. Mary's, Nevada, Ohio University, Santa Clara, Toledo and Western Kentucky have contacted Frampton about transferring.
Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill visited Marietta College. Boyd County girls basketball star Harley Paynter picked up a scholarship offer from Samford. Poca basketball standout isaac McKneely received an offer from Creighton. Grace Christian basketball player Samantha Wells was offered by Concord.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Greenup County athletic director and Bath County girls basketball coach Roger Newton is the new boys basketball coach at Fairview, which hired Rick Lambert as its new athletic director.
Former Spring Valley and current West Virginia University running back Owen Chafin made the Big 12 all-academic rookie football team. Former Brooke High School boys basketball coach Mel Coleman died last week. Caleb McClanahan is the new boys basketball coach at Portsmouth West.
Green hired Scott Blankenship as its new boys basketball coach. Former Ironton High School girls basketball star Lexie Barrier, who starred at James Madison University, has taken a graduate assistant position with the North Carolina State women's team.