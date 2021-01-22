HUNTINGTON -- Doubleheaders aren't just for baseball and softball anymore.
On Friday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association notified schools they may play two basketball games per day if they desire. The rule change was made so teams can more easily make up games postponed because of COVID-19.
"I think it is a good thing in an attempt by the state to allow teams to get in their full schedule, or at least close to it," South Point girls basketball coach David Adams said. "These players in the offseason often play more than one game a day."
Players, though, may play a maximum of eight quarters per day. Overtime is considered an extension of the fourth quarter. Season quarter limits and maximum number of games per season remain in place.
Ironton girls coach Doug Graham was less enthusiastic about the two-in-one proposal, which has been used in middle school in metropolitan areas where gym availability was a problem.
"I don't think I would do that," Graham said. "Sixty-four minutes of competitive basketball is a lot. If you have a deep bench, maybe. If you have 10 or 11 players you can play, maybe, but if you're six or seven deep that could be hard. Playing back-to-back days is hard enough. That seventh and eighth quarter, you start to see a drop off."
The OHSAA also will allow teams eliminated from postseason tournament play may play regular-season contests through the end of the state tournament -- March 13 for girls, March 20 for boys. The organization permitted such play during football season and several schools took advantage of the rule to play.
Graham and Adams said they are in favor of that rule.
"I'm all for that," Graham said. "Get these seniors as many games as you can. Get the younger players as much experience as you can."