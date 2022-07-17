COLUMBUS — Fall sports practices officially begin on Aug. 1 for member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, including 712 schools that will compete in 11-man football. Football scrimmage dates are Aug. 5-13 and the regular season begins the week of Aug. 15. The first Friday night is Aug. 19. Two schools change divisions Following the OHSAA’s June 13 announcement of the 2022 divisional breakdowns and region assignments, two schools have been reassigned to new divisions and regions due to errors in enrollment data submitted. Youngstown Ursuline was initially placed in Division IV, but has been moved to Division III (Region 9). Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic was initially placed in Division VII, but has been moved to Division VI (Region 22). Change to preseason acclimatization period regulation The sport of football includes a five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes. In the past, that five-day period began on the first day of practice. New this year, the five-day period may be completed beginning July 18, although attendance cannot be mandatory until official practice begins on Aug. 1. Football players which complete acclimation in July may then participate in full contact on Aug. 1. All players joining the team for the first time at any point during the season after the first day of mandatory practice must participate in a five-day acclimatization period prior to any contact drills. During practices within the acclimatization period, players may wear helmets only on the first two days. On days three and four, helmets and shoulder pads are allowed. From day five onward, full pads are allowed. Full contact is not permitted until the acclimatization period is completed. During these acclimation days, athletes may engage in conditioning, speed, strength, agility drills and may use large pads for drills and walk-through practices. Ohsaa inclement weather policy A modification to the OHSAA’s inclement weather policy went into effect in 2019, which states, “At night under certain atmospheric conditions, lighting flashes may be seen from distant storms. In these cases, it may be safe to continue an event if no thunder can be heard and the flashes are low on the horizon.” Otherwise, if thunder is heard or lightning is seen, outdoor activities shall be suspended for 30 minutes and all personnel, athletes and spectators shall evacuate to available safe structures or shelters. The full policy is posted at

OHSAA announces changes for 2022 football season