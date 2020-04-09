HUNTINGTON — Some Ohio high school sports teams might play games in July.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released Thursday details of a plan for spring sports should schools reopen by May 4, as Gov. Mike DeWine said he hopes will happen. Schools are closed through May 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If the Governor and Ohio Department of Health deem it safe to reopen school facilities in early May, then we will have a shortened spring sports season that extends into June,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “I commend our sports administration staff for putting the schedules together working on state tournament sites.”
Softball teams will be permitted to play regular-season games through July 3, even though the state tournament is scheduled to conclude June 27.
Acclimation periods for baseball, softball, track, lacrosse and boys tennis would be from May 4-8.
Regular-season games would be permitted beginning May 9. Post-season tournaments vary by sport:
n Baseball sectionals would be played May 23-30, districts June 1-6, regionals June 11-2 and the state tournament June 19-21 at Akron Canal Park. Regular-season games may be played through June 27.
n Softball sectionals would take place May 30-June 6, districts June 8-13, regionals June 15-20, with the state tournament June 25-27 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. Regular-season games may be played through July 3.
n Track and field districts are slated for June 9-13, regionals June 17-20 and the state meet June 26-27.
Ohio State University is unavailable in June, so the state meet is scheduled for three locations — Division I at Hilliard Darby High School, Division II at Pickerington North High; and Division III at Westerville North High. Regular-season meets may be run through June 26.
n Boys tennis sectionals are scheduled for May 30-June 6, with districts set for June 8-13. The state tournament is June 18-20 at Hilliard Davidson High School. Regular-season matches may be played through June 26.
n Lacrosse regional qualifying is May 26-30, followed by regional tournaments June 1-7, state semifinals June 8-10 and state championships June 13 at Ohio Wesleyan University. Regular-season games may be played through June 12.
Sites and dates are subject to change.
Mandatory no-contact rules remain in place through May 1, meaning that no practices or organized workouts are permitted.
Coaches may, however, contact student-athletes and encourage individual workouts.