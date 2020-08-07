HUNTINGTON — The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Friday announced the 2020 football season will be shortened to six games and all teams will make the playoffs.
The proclamation is tentative, as contact sports have not yet been permitted by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.
“To both ensure we can offer students the opportunity to participate in education-based athletes but do so with their best interests in mind, we believe this modified plan offers a positive solution by addressing many of the concerns of our member schools,” said Jeff Cassella, president of the OHSAA Board of Directors and athletic administrator at Mentor High School. “Those that are able to start their seasons on time will be able to do so. Those that are starting later can still have a season. Add in the option of all schools entering the playoffs and the possibility of schools still being able to play 10 regular season contests, and this plan is helpful to virtually all of our schools.”
If a season is played, the regular season will begin the week of Aug. 24 and end Sept. 28 The playoffs will begin Oct. 9, with state championships played no later than Nov. 21. The length of the playoffs will be determined by how many teams are playing in each division.
Teams may opt out of the playoffs. The OHSAA also will allow schools that have been eliminated from the playoffs, or that choose not to enter the postseason, to schedule additional regular-season games through Nov. 14. Teams can play a maximum of 10 regular-season games if they so choose.
The number of playoff rounds depends on how many schools opt to participate. Playoff seedings will be determined by a vote of the coaches the week of Sept. 28. The Harbin computer ratings, which have determined the playoff field since 1972, will not be used this season.
Schools must commit by 11:59 on Sept. 17 to participate in the playoffs, which through at least the regional semifinals will be hosted by the higher-seeded team. Playoff matchups will be revealed on Sept. 18. Schools may withdraw from the postseason without penalty by Sept. 24.
All regular-season contracts now are voidable by either school.
The highest number of responses to one of the questions posed of superintendents, principals and athletic administrators in a recent OHSAA membership survey indicated that nearly 60 percent (890 of 1,498 respondents) favored either reducing the regular season and maintaining full OHSAA tournaments or maintaining the full regular season and maintaining full OHSAA tournaments.
A decision on spectators at contact sports has not yet been made, however the OHSAA indicated at a minimum parents should be permitted to attend.
The OHSAA Board of Directors voted 9-0 to accept the proposal.
Football practice began in the state on Saturday, though several schools have chosen not to play this fall or have not yet started practice.