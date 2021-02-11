HUNTINGTON — Three Columbus-area high schools were assigned to serve as hosts for the Ohio high school wrestling championships.
On Thursday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association will be split among three Central District high schools — Hilliard Darby (Division I), Marengo Highland (Division II) and Marion Harding (Division III), March 13-14.
The OHSAA also announced the state hockey championships will be played March 13-14 at the OhioHealth Ice Haus, which is attached to Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Nationwide Arena is not able to host the ice hockey state tournament on the dates scheduled by the OHSAA, and the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University is not able to play host to the wrestling state tournament.
“We want to thank these three member schools for agreeing to host the wrestling state tournament along with everyone associated with the Ice Haus, Nationwide Arena and the Blue Jackets for their work to host the ice hockey state tournament,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “The most important thing we are doing is giving our student-athletes a chance to compete. Our member schools and other tournament sites are to be commended for doing everything they can to provide these opportunities during the pandemic.”
Ute said the OHSAA will announce sites for the regional and state basketball tournaments soon. Sectional and district tournament games will be played at the home of the higher-seeded teams.
The state swimming and diving tournament will remain at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton Feb. 24-27. The bowling state tournaments will remain at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl Feb. 26-27 and March 5-6. The gymnastics state tournament will remain at Hilliard Bradley High School March 5-6.
Ticketing information will be sent to member schools as the tournaments approach. The Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine ask that only family members attend athletic events at this time, with indoor facility capacity limits set at 15 percent of the capacity or 300 people, whichever is smaller, unless the venue has received a variance to accommodate more spectators.