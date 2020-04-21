HUNTINGTON -- There will be no joy in Mudville nor on any other high school baseball field in Ohio this spring.
Nor will there be on any softball field, track or any other sports facility in the Buckeye State, as the Ohio High School Athletic Association officially canceled spring sports seasons on Tuesday.
Gov. Mike DeWine's decision to keep schools closed the rest of the academic year clinched the cancellations.
"As we have stated in our previous communications, (the) announcement by Governor DeWine to close schools the remainder of the 2019-20 school year also will now result in the cancellation of OHSAA-sponsored spring sports seasons including tournaments," OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said.
Snodgrass said the OHSAA couldn't ensure the health and safety of all individuals and support personnel involved in practices and contests.
The OHSAA's mandatory no contact period for coaches and athletes remains in effect until at least May 3. Snodgrass said. The period forbids organized practices but permits non-coaching contact. Coaches may continue to send players individual workouts.
Athletes, coaches and parents have expressed sadness at the loss of spring sports, as well as winter state and regional tournaments. Snodgrass said he feels for all involved.
"I've heard from so many people who who have said, 'you really need to understand what this means to our kids,' " Snodgrass said. "I'm a parent. I was a coach. I grew up every day as a player and a coach wanting to play high school sports and get to the state tournament. So I think I do understand that."
Safety issues, however, must take precedence, Snodgrass said, adding that with facilities closed there would be no way to conduct seasons.
"I also have to go with the fact that my number one concern I have over everything is the health and safety of everyone involved, Snodgrass said.
Snodgrass added that his concern is for more than the student-athletes, adding that parents, coaches, umpires, officials, scorekeepers and others also must be taken into consideration.
"It's a tough decision and it's one that I and all the other executive directors of the other states never thought we would have to do," Snodgrass said. "Never did I think this would be the case, but I've tried to be as prepared as I could every step of the way."
How the OHSAA will proceed beyond the 2019-20 athletic seasons is to be determined. Snodgrass said he and his staff are working on plans for the offseason and start of the 2020-21 seasons. Because of the lack of competition and training in the spring, acclimation periods might have to adjusted for fall sports. He said a sports medicine advisory group is looking into a variety of potential situations.
