HUNTINGTON — ‘No coaching’ never was intended to be ‘no contact.’
Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass clarified that point this week as part of the organization’s moratorium on competition during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The No-Contact Regulation was never intended to discourage or prohibit electronic communication with student-athletes,” Snodgrass said. “For the mental well-being of student-athletes, it is actually encouraged but is not intended for coaches to encourage any form of group gatherings or instruction.”
Snodgrass said he realizes that coaches are highly influential people in the lives of many student-athletes. They may provide comfort and encouragement to their players as the dead period on competition extends to May 1.
Snodgrass, though, cautioned against crossing the line at risk of OHSAA penalties.
“This is to assist with (Governor Mike DeWine’s) stay at home order, to prohibit coaches from privately meeting with student-athletes and to put all schools on an equal level relative to future competitive opportunities.”
Snodgrass said he hopes spring high school sports will resume at some point before the current academic year expires. He said an abbreviated season is preferable to no season.
“Since other events and activities are not permitted by the current orders, we collectively believe we can continue looking at abbreviated schedules for spring sports,” Snodgrass said. “While cancellation remains on the table with all other options, there are many factors that enter into possibilities. Availability of venues for any events, Department of Health guidelines and the governor’s orders are all part of the equation.”
The priority is safety of student-athletes and others involved with competition.
“Under no circumstances will we compromise the safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials, game workers or fans,” Snodgrass said. “Everyone in the schools is aware of the extremely fluid situation and we will continue to update you as things change.”
As for the possibility of fall sports being delayed, Snodgrass said no decision is even remotely close. He added that he and his staff, however, must be prepared for such a scenario.
“I feel it is incumbent for our staff to look at every ‘what if’ and be prepared,” Snodgrass said. “In a worst-case scenario, if events/practices/training are shut down during or through the summer, the reality exists that many of the thousands of student-athletes may lack any high-level physical training. We need to look at what serves our student-athletes best relative to acclimatization periods.”