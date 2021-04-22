The number of high school football teams that make the playoffs in Ohio will double in the 2021 season.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association board of directors approved the 2021 football playoff expansion Thursday during its April meeting. The additional teams per region brings to 16 those which make the playoffs.
The expansion will increase the number of football playoff qualifiers from 224 to 448. In Ohio, 709 schools play 11-man football. Since 1999, eight schools in each region have qualified for the playoffs. In May 2020, the playoffs expanded to 12 teams per region in 2021 and the top four seeds in each region earned a first-round bye. Expanding to 16 schools per region does not add a week to the postseason since it was already six weeks; it simply eliminates byes.
The move also led to a change in the format of the regional playoffs, with the higher-seeded team serving as host for the first two rounds instead of just the postseason opener. Neutral sites will be used for the regional semifinals and thereafter.
“Last fall we received overwhelmingly positive feedback when we allowed every team to enter the football playoffs due to the shortened season because of COVID-19,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA executive director. “We know there are some who want to keep the football postseason to a smaller number of schools, but the postseason tournament gives such a positive experience for our student-athletes, the schools and their communities that we felt strongly about giving that opportunity to more schools to make the playoffs. And football remains the only OHSAA sport in which not every team automatically qualifies for the postseason.”
Ute said the OHSAA is also exploring adding a strength of schedule component to the Harbin computer ratings, which are used to determine the playoff qualifiers. Such a component would not be added prior to 2022.
The OHSAA didn't determine a site for state championship games, but set dates -- one game on Dec. 2, and two games each Dec. 3-5.
During the first five rounds of the playoffs, Division I, II, III and IV schools will play on Friday nights, while Division V, VI and VII schools will play on Saturday nights.
The OHSAA football playoffs began in 1972 when just 12 schools, four in each of the three classes, qualified. Expansion first came in 1980 when the OHSAA changed to five divisions with eight teams each (40 total qualifiers). A sixth division was added in 1994 (96 total qualifiers) and the number of qualifiers was increased to eight schools per region in 1999 (192 total qualifiers). A seventh division was added in 2013 to bring the number of qualifiers to 224.