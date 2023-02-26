High school coaches in Ohio may coach their athletes earlier and will have more time to do so.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to expand the summer coaching period to include 13 days of coaching, increased from 10, and to open the summer period on May 15. The period previously began June 1. The OHSAA also voted fall sports may begin practice on July 31 instead of the previously established date of Aug. 1.
The changes were proposed by OHSAA staff in consultation with various coaches associations.
The summer period changes are effective immediately for football, soccer, girls and boys volleyball, field hockey, ice hockey, basketball, girls and boys lacrosse, softball and baseball, all considered team sports. No coaching restrictions are in place for golf, tennis, cross country, swimming and diving, gymnastics, bowling, wrestling and track and field, designated individual sports.
Football teams are permitted to conduct their five days of acclimatization between July 17 and July 30. Previously, team camps and 7-on-7 football competitions were allowed only between June 1 and July 31.
Soccer teams also have an additional five days of non-mandatory practice between July 17 and 30.
“Obviously many of our schools are still competing in spring sports tournaments in late May, but by opening up the summer period May 15, schools now have the opportunity to get started sooner if they would like to do that,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. “This allows schools to spread out their coaching days in the summer a little more. We know that many of our schools want to have a team camp or do 7-on-7 football prior to June 1, so this allows that to happen.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
