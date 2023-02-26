The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

River Valley's Riley Evans (2) listens for a play as the Raiders take on Fairland during a 7 on 7 football scrimmage on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.

High school coaches in Ohio may coach their athletes earlier and will have more time to do so.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to expand the summer coaching period to include 13 days of coaching, increased from 10, and to open the summer period on May 15. The period previously began June 1. The OHSAA also voted fall sports may begin practice on July 31 instead of the previously established date of Aug. 1.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

