HUNTINGTON — With no one to trample them, May flowers might grow in the outfield, at least in Ohio.
High school baseball, softball and every other sport sponsored by the Ohio High School Athletic Association remains off through June 1. That means no practices, organized training or on-site recruiting are permitted.
The OHSAA announced the extension of the mandatory dead period based on a directive from the Ohio Department of Health. The no-contact period was set to expire Friday and has been in place since March 16 in response to the threat of COVID-19.
ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton said the restrictions “shall remain in full force and effect until the state of emergency declared by the governor no longer exists, or the Director of the Ohio Department of Health rescinds or modifies this order.”
The OHSAA emailed its member schools on Thursday asking them to comply.
All school athletic facilities are to remain closed for any interscholastic training, practice or competition.
“Through a call to ODH, it was clearly stated that this extends to all school facilities as well and includes stadiums, baseball/softball diamonds and tracks,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “This clearly prohibits all schools from making their facilities available to club/travel/non-interscholastic sports during this mandatory shutdown. While we have no authority over each school’s facilities, our oversight to complying with this is the mandatory no-contact period.”
Electronic communication is still permitted, but coaches are encouraged to maintain correspondence and provide workout information only to individuals.