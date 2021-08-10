Some Ohio High School Athletic Association state championships are returning home.
Several state tournament venues have been set for 2021-22 and beyond, returning title competitions to their more-traditional places. During the 2020-21 school year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to several traditional state tournament venues.
The wrestling state tournament will return to the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University for the next three years, with an option for a two-year extension. That event uses many areas of the arena, including the large warm-up gymnasium, and is one of the few venues in Ohio that is able to accommodate nine mats on the arena floor, which led to the expansion of the state tournament in 2000.
More than 15,000 fans have regularly attended the semifinals and championships sessions.
Marengo Highland, Marion Harding and Hilliard Darby high schools served as hosts for the 2021 state tournament in March.
The wrestling state tournament is scheduled to start on March 11, 2022 and conclude that March 13.
The volleyball state tournament will return to the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton. The 11,200-seat venue has hosted the volleyball state tournament since 1991, except for last year due to the pandemic. Vandalia Butler High School was host for the 2020 state tournament.
The state tournament agreements with the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus and NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury have been extended for the next two years, while the agreement with the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason has been extended for the next three years to host the OHSAA girls and boys state tennis tournaments.
“We are very excited to announce these state tournament venues because of the experience they will give our student-athletes, schools and communities,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA executive director. “We would like to thank all those who operate these venues and have an important part in these partnerships and support of high school sports in Ohio.”
