HUNTINGTON — Bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t as easy as one, two, three, but schools in Ohio are using that method to return to sports.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association followed up its permission to begin limited activities with a three-phase set of guidelines to help schools safely do so. South Point began last week and most other area schools expect to begin workouts on Monday. Those activities may not be used for selecting players for teams or programs.
“Each OHSAA member school’s athletic department will operate with the approval of their school leadership in moving forward through any and all ‘Return to Play’ guidance throughout the summer,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass was quoted in a memo. “The governmental leadership in the state of Ohio, or that of the school district, may halt or regress the phases described below if deemed necessary.”
Snodgrass said the emotional boost to student-athletes is a plus if done safely.
“The OHSAA believes it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of student-athletes in grades 7-12 to return to physical activity and build team relationships with their peers and coaches,” he said. “The OHSAA’s goal for this summer is to allow students to participate in scholastic athletics and activities in any and all situations where it can be done safely.”
The recommendations focus on three phases of reopening and five subheads within those three phases, which are pre-workout screening, limitations on gathering, facilities cleaning, physical activity and athletic equipment, and hydration.
The memo states that “every school/program should start at Phase One of this program and remain there for at least 14 calendar days. If there is a downward/flat trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period, a school may progress to Phase Two, where a new 14-day period of tracking of cases should begin. If there is another 14-day downward/flat trajectory of cases, schools may progress to Phase Three.”
The list of guidelines for all three phases can be found at https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/SchoolResources/OHSAAGuidance2020.pdf.
Skills training is defined and the mandated and recommended restrictions are posted at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/Skills-Training-All%20Sports.pdf —as the six feet of social distancing rule applies to all players, coaches and parents.
No additional spectators are permitted at the training facilities.