HUNTINGTON — The only required masks in high school sports in Ohio will be on football helmets, at least for now.
Fall sports practices begin with most statewide pandemic-related health orders lifted since June 2, but the Ohio High School Athletic Association reminded schools in a memo last week that COVID-19 risks remain, especially from the Delta variant. The OHSAA and Ohio Department of Health is urging member schools to continue to follow safe protocols to protect everyone, especially those individuals who are not fully vaccinated.
ODH chief medical officer Bruce Vanderhoff offered guidance for Ohio’s schools, but included no mask mandates. He did, however, urge that all students and staff be vaccinated and for ll unvaccinated individuals to wear masks and continue practicing social distancing.
The OHSAA memo included:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mandate that masks shall be worn while using public transportation (e.g. school busses) remains in place.
- It is highly recommended that coaches and student-athletes which are eligible for vaccinations to be vaccinated.
- It is highly recommended that those who are unvaccinated wear masks in indoor facilities and in outdoor facilities where there are crowded situations.
- It is highly recommended that those who are unvaccinated maintain three-to-six feet of social distancing indoors and at outdoor facilities where there are crowded situations.
- Continue to work with your local health department when a positive test is confirmed to ensure the proper individuals are notified and to facilitate appropriate contact tracing.
- Continue to encourage student-athletes which test positive for COVID-19 to gain medical clearance before they are permitted to return to practices or contests, with an approval form to be kept on file at the school.
- Continue to practice proper sanitation of student-athlete equipment and personal belongings and of all facilities and venues.
- Continue to utilize signage and public address announcements at your facilities that encourage spectators to practice good hygiene and know the symptoms and that encourage spectators not fully vaccinated to wear masks and stay socially distanced.
The OHSAA also presented guideline for heat-related precautions and media regulations. It also addressed academic eligibility, noting that for the first grading period of the 2021-22 school year, the OHSAA has suspended the academic requirement that student-athletes must have passed five one-credit courses (or four classes at the 7th/8th grade level) in the final grading period of the 2020-21 school year. Therefore, all student-athletes are eligible with respect to their OHSAA scholarship eligibility for the first grading period of the 2021-22 school year, unless a school chooses to enforce its own scholarship standard.
The OHSAA’s academic requirement, however, will be back in use for the second grading period. That means that fall and winter student-athletes need to be certain they pass at least five one-credit courses at the high school level or four classes at the 7th-8th grade level.