HUNTINGTON — Optimism abounds among decision makers that fall sports will begin on time in Ohio.
Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass wrote in a memo to member schools that he “anticipates that recommendations will be made in the near future to open opportunities for competitions for contact sports. While we are not aware of any confirmed dates, the advisory group is working on restrictions/recommendations to permit them.
“We remain optimistic that fall sports will begin on schedule.”
The ultimate decision is Gov. Mike DeWine’s, but Snodgrass’ optimistic tone indicated he can see a return to at least a fairly normal schedule in light of the new coronavirus pandemic.
“We can only provide the information to you as quickly as we receive it, but it does appear that the recommendations will be going to the governor’s office soon to provide updates to permit more open opportunities for what currently are being defined as ‘Contact Sports,’” Snodgrass wrote.
A state advisory panel will recommend to DeWine’s office if, when and even what “competitions” can begin for “full contact sports, which includes 7-on-7 football passing scrimmages and basketball summer shootouts.
Whether fans will be permitted to attend OHSAA-sanctioned events remains to be seen. Snodgrass said the OHSAA remains in a wait-and-see approach with DeWine’s office, but “most guidance for venues that have plans to reopen so far show restrictions on attendance.”
Spectator attendance is “everyone’s concern, especially considering how limited attendance could also have serious consequences to athletic department revenues. Nothing, of course, is etched in stone, but I would recommend at least planning on different models for this.”
“While there remain many unknowns and anything may change overnight, communications with the Governor’s office continue to reflect uncertainty with attendance,” wrote Snodgrass. “We anticipate guidance on this soon and, at the time of this communication, we believe attendance at events will likely follow some of the recent guidance for fairgrounds, etc., for indoor/outdoor ‘grandstand’ seating. Emphasis remains on ‘uncertainty,’ but this at least gives you a chance to start looking at ways in which you could structure seating at fall events.”
Full-contact sports are football, volleyball and soccer, with winter full-contact sports being basketball and wrestling. Official practices for fall sports are scheduled to begin Aug. 1. The first weekend of Ohio high school football games are slated the last weekend in August.
Individual skills training for all sports have taken place since May 26 in three phases. If there is a downward or flat trajectory of COVID-19 cases after 14 days of phase one, schools may begin 14 days of phase two. Another flat or downward trajectory of cases would allow schools to begin phase three.
The list of guidelines for all three phases can be found at https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/SchoolResources/OHSAAGuidance2020.pdf.
A variety of issues, including transportation of student-athletes to and from games, hydration policies and such, must be resolved.
“For example, with recommendations that athletes should not share water bottles, towels, etc., a normal 60-second timeout may require more time to meet the purpose of the timeout. This would not be possible without modifications to the actual playing rules,” Snodgrass wrote. “The NFHS Rules Committees are working on these necessary modifications to keep each sport consistently officiated and conducted while understanding the changes that need to be made without being put into situations of just ‘allowing exceptions.’”