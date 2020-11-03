HUNTINGTON — Fortress Obetz, a multi-purpose sports complex located in Obetz, Ohio, on the southeast side of Columbus will be the site for the Ohio high school football state championships.
The Division I (largest division) state championship will take place Nov. 13, while the finals in Divisions II through VII will be played Nov. 20, 21 and 22, with two games each day. The day of which division will play when is to be determined.
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton hosted the football finals for the last three years, but attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Health Director’s Sports Order are at 1,500 spectators per game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ohio High School Athletic Association found Fortress Obetz will better facilitate social distancing in its 8,000-seat grandstand.
Fortress Obetz, which includes Memorial Park and totals 50 acres, opened in 2017 on the former site of the Columbus Motor Speedway and is also the new home of the OHSAA cross country state championships, which will be run there Nov. 7.
“Fortress Obetz is an outstanding facility and we are grateful for the partnership with the Village of Obetz and stadium director Steve Adams,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “The teams will get to play on a fantastic field and the large grandstand will allow us to permit the maximum number of fans to see their teams play for state titles. Obetz is excited to host the football state championship games and we are pleased to find a partner during these uncertain times.”
Fortress Obetz was built to host sporting events, concerts, festivals and other such activities. It served as home of the Ohio Machine professional lacrosse team from 2017-19. The facility has five video boards, concessions, restrooms and several parking areas outside the stadium.
“Fortress Obetz and our entire community are very excited and proud to partner with the Ohio High School Athletic Association and their member schools during this challenging and unprecedented football season,” Adams said.
The Division I state semifinal pairings are set, with games to be played at 7 p.m. Friday. Pickerington Central will play Mentor at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium in New Philadelphia. Springfield takes on Cincinnati St. Xavier at Alexander Stadium in Piqua.
Divisions II through VII are in the region finals. Two local teams are playing — Ironton (9-0) entertains West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Division V, Region 19. Fairland (8-1) visits Fort Frye (9-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Division VI, Region 23.
Later this week, the OHSAA will announce how the regions will be paired for the state semifinal games in Divisions II through VII to be played Nov. 13-14. The OHSAA will select neutral sites for the state semifinal games. Of note, many traditional host sites are not available to serve as neutral sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.