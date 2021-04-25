HUNTINGTON — If the Ohio High School Athletic Association has its way, member schools will pay to play in 2021-22 seasons.
OHSAA staff proposed to the Board of Control charging school dues of $50 per sanctioned sport. On Friday, member schools received a memo outlining the particulars of the proposed fees. The board is scheduled to meet on May 3 to vote on the proposal.
OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said the organization “will continue to look for funding sources and ways to cut expenses to keep the dues as low as possible.”
Ute noted that COVID-19 concerns led to the cancellation of winter sports state tournaments and all spring sports in 2020. The OHSAA’s main sources of funding are from tournament ticket sales (80 percent), officials dues (10 percent) and corporate partners (10 percent).
Ute said dues will be reviewed annually by an OHSAA finance committee, composed of board of directors members, as well as staff members and other professionals from outside the organization.
Included in the proposal, dues for the following year would not exceed $100 per recognized sport in which the school participates, with total annual dues ranging from $300 to $1,300 per school, depending on the number of teams fielded.
The OHSAA recognizes 26 sports: baseball, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys bowling, girls bowling, boys cross country, girls cross country, field hockey, football, boys golf, girls golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse, boys soccer, softball, girls soccer, boys swimming and diving, girls swimming and diving, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys track and field, girls track and field, volleyball, and wrestling. Most schools in the local area of Lawrence, Gallia, Scioto and Meigs counties field no more than 15 sports.
While boys and girls basketball would be considered two sports, junior varsity, freshmen and such related teams would not be viewed separately.
Ute said schools would save money in other areas, as they no longer would be responsible for tournament entry fees, bowling lineage fees, golf green fees or wrestling weight management fees.
He added that scholarships will be reinstated in 2021-22, as will catastrophic insurance for all student-athletes, cheerleaders, student managers and student trainers at no cost. He said a variety of other services ranging from trophies to handbooks also will be covered at no cost to the schools.
“There are a number of key factors that have brought OHSAA to the point of needing to create and implement a new business model, not the least of which has been a drop in tournament ticket sales,” Ute said. “The two biggest ticket-sales sports - football and boys basketball - have each seen a decline of approximately $500,000 from the 2015-16 season to the 2018-19 season, our last full season before COVID.”