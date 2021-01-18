Where, oh, where will they be?
The Ohio High School Athletic Association is attempting to secure sites for its regional and state boys and girls basketball tournaments. The OHSAA intends to use neutral sites. Higher-seeded home teams likely will serve as host for sectional tournament games.
The boys usually play their Southeast district and region boys tournaments at Ohio University's Convocation Center in Athens, but that facility might not be available because of COVD-19. The girls have regularly played at the Waverly Downtown Arena.
The OHSAA won't conduct the state wrestling tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, but is considering three central Ohio high school locations to be determined, with each serving as host for one division.
The also has awarded the state swim meet to C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton Feb. 24-27.
The OHSAA also determined football practice will begin Aug. 1, with two scrimmages permitted between Aug. 6-14. The first day of the regular season was moved up a week to Aug. 20, with the regular season concluding Oct. 23.
The organization tabled a proposal to expand track and field from three divisions to four.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family and friends of former West Carter High School and University of Kentucky baseball and basketball player Ben Jordan, who died last week at 22.
East Carter's basketball team wore Jordan's No. 3 on its warmups on Thursday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Fairland quarterback Max Ward and wide receiver Gavin Hunt committed to Kentucky Christian University.
Softball standouts Mackenzie Hale of Winfield and Tori Badgett of Boyd County committed to play at Shawnee State. Poca's Chloe Casto signed to play softball at Concord. Johnson Central football player Cam Wright committed to Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.
West Carter running back Leetavious Cline committed to Kentucky Wesleyan. Ironton linebacker Cameron Deere picked up offers from Findlay and Tiffin universities. Northwest volleyball star Haidyn Wamsley committed to Shawnee State. Wheelersburg quarterback Jake Gregg was offered by Franklin College.
Huntington High football star Devin Jackson committed to Fairmont State, which offered Boyd County girls basketball player Laney Whitmore. Minford's Kara Dillon signed to run cross country at the University of Rio Grande. Portsmouth Notre Dame softball player Isabel Cassidy signed with West Virginia Wesleyan.
Gallia Academy quarterback Noah Vanco visited Blufton University.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Ironton has scheduled two interesting football scrimmages for next football season. The Tigers are slated to scrimmage Waverly at home and Cabell Midland in Ona.
Former Huntington High and Chapmanville basketball standout Andrew Shull made the game-winning basket for Rio Grande in the third overtime Wednesday in a 97-96 triumph over Alice Lloyd. In Ohio on Wednesday, Whitehall defeated Trotwood-Madison 110-108 in a boys basketball game.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has tentatively scheduled the state cheerleading championship for March 20 at Cam Henderson Center on Marshall's campus. Wheelersburg's Gage Adkins played in the Blue-Grey Football Classic Monday.
Wheelersburg girls basketball coach Dusty Spradlin won his 300th game Thursday. Former Wheelersburg all-stater Tanner Holden scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Wright State's 85-49 victory over Cleveland State on Saturday.
Vinton County girls basketball star Morgan Bentley scored her 1,345th career point last week to pass Erica Hayes Zinn as the program's all-time-leading scorer. New Boston's Kyle Sexton grabbed his 1,000th career rebound last week. Waverly's Paige Carter snagged her 700th career rebound.
Former Boyd County girls basketball standout Charity Shears set a West Virginia State University women's basketball record with her 174th career 3-pointer. Shears is a junior. Lawrence County's Kensley Feltner recorded back-to-back triple-doubles last week, with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists against Morgan County, then 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Pike County Central.
Seven schools in Kentucky's 16th Region are in quarantine.