COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has finalized details for several upcoming state tournaments, including cross country, volleyball and soccer.
In addition, updates are included for football regional final and state semifinal sites.
In partnership with the Columbus Crew SC, the OHSAA girls and boys soccer state championship games will once again be played at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus. The girls finals will be Nov. 13, followed by the boys championships on Nov. 14. The state soccer finals have been played at MAPFRE since 1999.
“We would like to thank the Crew SC for being such a great partner during these uncertain times,” said Kathleen Coughlin, OHSAA director of sport management and soccer administrator. “Due to the attendance restrictions this year, we didn’t know if it would be possible to have our finals in such an outstanding venue, but the Crew SC made it happen and we couldn’t be happier to once again crown our soccer state champions at MAPFRE Stadium.”
The stadium will be cleared and cleaned after each game.
The state volleyball state tournament, however, will move. Originally scheduled to be played at the Nutter Center at Wright State University, the event now will be at Vandalia Butler High School. In addition, the tournament will change to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday format Nov. 13-15. School will not be in session at Butler High School that Friday.
"We are very thankful that Butler High School stepped forward to host our volleyball state tournament,” said Emily Gates, OHSAA director of sport management and the volleyball administrator. “We look forward to our return to Wright State University in the future, but with the small number of fans who can attend this year, we needed to find a smaller venue that was still an exceptional site. We found that at Butler High School and are very excited to work together on this great state tournament.”
The facility will be cleared and cleaned after each match. Games are as follows:
Nov. 13: Division II semifinals at 10 AM and 1 PM; Division I semifinals at 4 PM and 7 PM
Nov. 14: Division IV semifinals at 10 AM and 1 PM; Division III semifinals at 4 PM and 7 PM
Nov. 15: Division II final at 9 AM; Division I final at 12:30 PM; Division IV final at 4 PM; Division III final at 7:30 PM
As for cross country, the OHSAA will now conduct all regional races on Oct. 31 and state championship races on Nov. 7. The schedule for the regional and state tournaments is as follows:
Division III Boys: 9 AM
Division III Girls: 10 AM
Division II Boys: Noon
Division II Girls: 1 PM
Division I Boys: 3 PM
Division I Girls: 4 PM
The OHSAA has informed schools that in football, the higher-seeded team will determine the site for the regional finals, which can be at the higher-seeded team’s home stadium or another site of its choosing. The Division I regional finals are this Friday, while the regional finals for Divisions II through VII are November 6-7.
Later this week, the OHSAA will announce how the regions will be paired for the Division I state semifinal games. Next week, the OHSAA will announce how the regions will be paired for the state semifinals in Divisions II through VII. The OHSAA will select neutral sites for the state semifinal games and the state championship games. Sites will be announced as soon as possible. Of note, many traditional host sites are not available to serve as neutral sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.