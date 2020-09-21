HUNTINGTON — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced new regional alignments for its football playoffs after 664 schools opted in for the postseason.
Division IV Region 15 includes Gallia Academy. Division V Region 19 includes local schools Chesapeake, Ironton, Meigs, Oak Hill, Portsmouth, South Point and Wheelersburg. Local teams Coal Grove, Fairland, Rock Hill and Symmes Valley are in Division VI Region 23.
In a normal season, 224 schools qualify for the playoffs, with eight schools from each of 28 regions earning a bid through the OHSAA’s Harbin computer ratings system, which will not be used this season. COVID-19 prompted major changes to the regular and postseasons, resulting in what the OHSAA hopes is a one-time change to the playoffs.
“We feel good about the changes,” said Fairland Athletic Director Jeff Gorby. “We dropped down to Division VI and feel like we’re good enough to host a playoff game or two.”
Originally, 709 schools indicated they planned to participate in the playoffs, but the pandemic has caused some schools to begin their seasons later or end early. Since then, 47 schools, including local programs at Green, South Gallia and River Valley, have opted out of the playoffs.
Teams eliminated from the playoffs, or that choose not to participate, have the option to schedule additional regular-season games through Nov. 14, with a maximum of 10 regular-season contests allowed.
On Sept. 29 and 30, the head coaches in each region will vote to seed the teams in their region. On Oct. 1, the OHSAA will place teams in brackets. With various numbers of schools in each region, many of the higher seeds will be awarded first-round byes.
Once brackets are set, the top team of each game will be given the first opportunity to host the game throughout the regional playoffs. If the top team in the bracket can’t host, the other team will host the game. The OHSAA will determine sites for the state semifinals and state championships.
If a team is unable to play a playoff game on the assigned day according to the bracket, it will be eliminated and its opponent will advance.
Playoff games will take place on Friday and Saturday nights beginning Oct. 9-10. Divisions I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights.