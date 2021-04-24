The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors has set dates and sites for five spring sports state championships
- BOYS TENNIS: The state tournament will be played May 28-29 and remain at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The tournament draw is May 2.
- SOFTBALL: The state tournament will be played June 3-5 and will remain at Firestone Stadium in Akron, Ohio. The tournament draw is May 2.
- LACROSSE: The state tournament semifinals will be played June 1-2 at neutral sites to be determined, and state championships are set for June 5 at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio. The tournament draw is May 9.
- TRACK & FIELD: As announced in January, the state tournament will be run at three Central Ohio high schools June 4-5, as Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University cannot host the state championships this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Division I state meet will be hosted by Hilliard Darby, the Division II state meet will be hosted by Pickerington North and the Division III state meet will be hosted by Westerville North. The tournament draw is May 2.
- BASEBALL: The state tournament will take place June 10-12 and will remain at Canal Park in Akron. The tournament draw is May 9.
The board also reviewed financial reports from the OHSAA winter sports state tournaments and the overall OHSAA financial standing. While a reduction in expenses resulted in a net profit from the winter, the overall revenue was $2 million less than what was received during the 2019 winter sports state tournaments, prior to attendance restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also approved edits to the OHSAA Competitive Balance business rules, in accordance with Bylaw 2-2-7, to ensure the collected roster data had relevant effect and meaning. With the new Ohio Department of Education enrollment management process (EMIS) cycle pushed back until the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, a modification was made to alter the time period when multi-HS school districts and non-public schools submit/select their attendance zones and designated feeder schools, respectively.
Instead of collecting this data in the spring/summer of 2022, as was previously outlined, these selections will now be made in the 2021 spring/summer. This change was recommended to ensure the applicable data lined up with the new EMIS cycle. Schools impacted by this change will be contacted by the OHSAA staff in the coming months to make their selections prior to the 2021-22 school year.