HUNTINGTON — The premier high school cross country runners, golfers, girls tennis and field hockey players and teams in Ohio now can make plans, but football, soccer and volleyball teams must wait a while.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Tuesday approved championship dates and sites for cross country, golf, girls tennis and volleyball, with adjustments made to meet COVID-19 regulations.
- Cross country: The OHSAA opted for a two-day format for cross country, with Division III regional races on the afternoon of Oct. 30 and the state meet on Nov. 6. Division II and I regionals will take place Oct. 31 and the state championships Nov. 7.
The current Ohio Department of Health order limits the number of runners in a cross country race to 150, fewer than a typical regional or state championships race. If the OHSAA’s variance request is not approved, each race will be run in two sections. The state championships will be at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio.
- Golf: The boys and girls state golf tournaments will be played at Ohio State University’s Scarlet and Gray courses in Columbus, except for boys Division II, which will be at Northstar Golf Course in Sunbury, Ohio, Oct. 16-17. Girls Division II will be Oct. 16-17 at the Gray course, with Boys Division II the same days at the Scarlett course. Boys and girls Division I tournaments are scheduled for Oct. 23-24, the boys at the Scarlett course, the girls at the Gray.
At all levels — sectional, district and state — tickets must be purchased in advance, with a limit of two tickets available for each qualifier. There will be no awards presentations for the state tournament.
- Girls tennis: The Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, will continue to play host to the state tournament Oct. 23-24. If inclement weather forces play indoors, the OHSAA will communicate the limited spectator policy.
- Field hockey: State semifinals will be played Nov. 5, with the championships set for Nov. 7 at Thomas Worthington High School, a change of venue from its usual home at Upper Arlington High.
- Football: The OHSAA will determine sites for regional finals, state semifinals and state championship games. The higher-seeded team will serve as host through the regional semifinals.
The playoffs begin Friday.
The Division I state championship game will be played Nov. 13. The specific dates and times for the state championship games in Divisions II through VII will be announced later, but will be played within the November 19-22 date range. Sites are to be determined, but it is unlikely that all seven games will be played at the same venue. No state championship games will be played simultaneously, as each game will have its own time slot.
Tickets for all playoffs games cost $12 apiece, plus handling, and will be sold online at HomeTownTix.com. Each parent of football players, cheerleaders and band members will receive a code from their schools to allow purchase of those tickets.
- Soccer: The state championships venue has not been finalized. Traditional host MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus might or might not serve as host for the games.
- Volleyball: The state tournament venue has not been finalized. Traditional host Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, might or might not play host to the event.