COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 2001, Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Mora made his famous “Playoffs? Playoffs?” rant at a reporter after his team lost to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association might feel somewhat like Mora, thanks to COVID-19 making planning even one week ahead difficult. Still, on Monday, the OHSAA set forth plans for postseason football. The playoffs will appear substantially different than in past years.
The governing body of high school sports in the Buckeye State determined that all playoff games through the regional semifinals, and possibly the regional finals, will be played at the home of the higher-seeded team. That’s a change in that normally only first-round games are played at the home of the higher-seeded team. Subsequent games then were played on a neutral site and on artificial turf. Playing surface won’t matter this season.
The OHSAA also announced playoff games will take place on Friday and Saturday nights beginning Oct. 9-10. Divisions I, II, III and VII will play on Friday nights. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday nights. Nearly all local teams in The Herald-Dispatch coverage area compete in Divisions V, VI and VII, with Gallia Academy the lone exception. The Blue Devils are in Division IV.
Schools must inform the OHSAA of their intention to participate in the playoffs by Sept. 17. New playoff regions will be drawn on Sept. 18. Divisional assignments will not change. Schools may withdraw from the playoffs without penalty until Sept. 24. Regional seeding will be determined by a vote of the coaches in each region during the week of Sept. 28. Depending on the number of teams in each bracket, it is possible for a top seed to receive a first-round bye.
The number of playoff rounds will depend upon the number of schools entering the playoffs in each division. It is expected that the state championship games will be played Nov. 13-14 and/or Nov. 20-21.
Schools eliminated from or that choose not to enter the playoffs have the option to schedule additional regular-season contests through Nov. 14, with a maximum of 10 regular-season contests permitted.
“I’m not sure how many teams will do that,” Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp said. “Will kids be motivated to play after they’re eliminated from the playoffs? Will they want to just move on to other sports?”
All of this, of course, is contingent on keeping the spread of the coronavirus in check.
“Our schools are so excited to get the season started and they are taking ownership of the new safety guidelines so they can have a season,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA senior director of sport management and officiating. “As we saw in the spring, sports can be shut down due to COVID-19 spread, so our schools, coaches and student-athletes want to do everything they can to play as many games this fall as possible. Teams must continue to follow the safety protocols that have been put in place, including wearing a facial covering, staying 6 feet apart and washing their hands.”
Rugg said approximately 60 schools — most Division I and in large cities — have opted not to play this season, leaving about 650 to play. All are eligible for the playoffs, another change from past seasons.
With the large dent in Division I, the large-school division, some wonder if that classification might need to combine with another to form a legitimate playoff field.
“I wonder if they might combine Division I and Division II to have a playoff,” said coach Trevon Pendleton of Ironton, a Division V school.
Media, which will not be counted toward capacity limits sparked by COVID-19, will be permitted to cover games, but not in the usual fashion. In small press boxes, due to social distancing regulations, space might not be available for media. At field level, media members must be outside the team box, which has been expanded this season to span from the 10-yard line to the opposite 10-yard line. Media must also stay at least 2 yards back from the in-play field boundary. Media must wear facial coverings at all times and are not permitted in locker rooms.
Other adjustments include a limit of 60 players dressing per game; all coaches, players except the 22 on the field of play, medical staff, game workers, media and spectators must wear facial coverings at all times; halftimes are to be 10 minutes instead of the regular 20; and timeouts will be extended from one minute to two.
Officials will have limited contact with the ball. The players on the offensive team will handle the ball and take it with them to their huddle. The umpire will place an orange beanbag at the spot where the ball will be snapped.
Each player is to have his or her own water bottle. Players and coaches from the visiting team are not to use a locker room and are to arrive already fully or partially dressed in game uniforms. Pregame handshakes (captains and officials) and postgame handshakes lines are not permitted.