HUNTINGTON — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has quashed interscholastic scrimmages in football, soccer, cross country and field hockey until further notice.
Teams may begin practice, as scheduled, Saturday, but will not be permitted to test themselves against outside competition until further notice in effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. The possibility exists that no scrimmages will be allowed before the regular season starts in late August.
“We do not anticipate that suspension changing soon and there remains the possibility that no scrimmages will be permitted in the contact sports of football, soccer and field hockey,” wrote OHSAA interim Executive Director Bob Goldring.
Schools were notified by Goldring, who opened by writing “we continue in conversations with (Gov. Mike DeWine’s) office on our plans to ensure we are in concert.”
The memo actually began with good news, as “initial data received from our membership survey has been shared and is helpful to both the Governor’s Office and ours in the decision making.”
The association released another two-sentence statement restating its desire “to move forward with all sports programs currently planned for 2020.”
“Official practices for all sports are scheduled to begin Saturday, Aug. 1,” the statement said.
Low-contact and non-contact sports golf, girls tennis and volleyball are permitted to conduct intersquad scrimmages if they follow “their normal OHSAA permissible dates and regulations.”
The OHSAA is considering changing cross country’s designation from full-contact to low-contact or non-contact.