HUNTINGTON — The Ohio High School Athletic Association thanked Gov. Mike DeWine, as well as the state’s athletes and coaches, for seeing that fall sports will be played.
OHSAA interim Executive Director Bob Goldring said he appreciated DeWine on Tuesday signing an Ohio Department of Health order that permits contact sports, including field hockey, football and soccer, to move forward with games against other schools. He also complimented coaches and student-athletes for following safety precautions so that all sports can be played.
“The OHSAA is moving forward because we want kids to have an opportunity to participate,” Goldring said. “It’s important to remember that our student-athletes have been practicing and training with others for weeks and even months, and it has gone well. So, we believe they deserve the chance to move forward, and that the high school space is also different than the collegiate space.”
Girls and boys golf, girls tennis, volleyball and girls and boys cross country also will be played this fall as long as COVID-19 outbreaks don’t significantly increase. DeWine reminded OHSAA members to remain diligent in their prevention measures.
“I hope that the desire to have a season will inspire our young people, our athletes, our student-athletes, 24/7 to be as careful as they can,” DeWine said. “I hope also that our coaches will use this an opportunity to focus on helping these young people understand what really is at stake. If they are going to be able to play, that they are going to have to do everything they can to keep COVID out of their team.”
The OHSAA developed sport-specific modifications and recommendations for schools when conducting interscholastic competition. Goldring said he is impressed with how well those measures have been followed.
“COVID-19 certainly has created a risk factor, and that is something on which each family has to decide for their student, and each local school district has to make decisions on moving forward based on all the information they have been presented,” Goldring said. “But we also believe our student-athletes, coaches and school administrators — in education-based programs — are suited to be the best advocates for safety, strongly promoting and following mandates and recommendations to wear facial coverings, stay socially distanced and so forth. Our coaches, especially, are role models to so many of our student-athletes. So hopefully our student-athletes will follow their lead and guidance, especially when they talk to students about what to consider away from school.”
Golf and tennis seasons have already started. On Friday, soccer, field hockey and volleyball begin. On Monday, cross country and football start.