HUNTINGTON -- Whatever division Ohio high school athletic teams currently are in is where they will remain for another year.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday it will use the current base enrollment data in 2021-22 for a third school year, instead of obtaining new enrollment data this fall from the Ohio Department of Education to start a new two-year cycle next school year.

A new two-year cycle for enrollment data will begin in 2022-23. The data is used to help determine divisional alignments for tournaments, in addition to school classifications.

The OHSAA also approved a joint proposal from the softball and baseball coaches associations to provide an exception within General Sports Regulation 8 to increase the number of team members permitted to be together to receive individual skill instruction outside of the school season or defined no-contact period. Softball and baseball coaches are now permitted to provide coaching to a maximum of six members of their school team at the same time in all facilities.

The OHSAA also approved the 2020-21 OHSAA budget, which includes a projected $1.3 million deficit because of decreased spectators permitted at tournament contests. 

The organization also ratified the contract between the OHSAA and Spectrum to serve as the OHSAA’s official television partner for the 2020-21 school year, which will include exclusive live television coverage of selected football and basketball games. Delayed television coverage, and some live video streaming coverage, is permitted for football and basketball games not selected by Spectrum. The board also approved the OHSAA to finalize a contract with the NFHS Network to provide live streaming coverage of selected tournament contests. The OHSAA will also promote the network to member schools for their regular-season contests.

The OHSAA approved the softball and baseball divisional breakdowns for the 2021 spring season. Of note, competitive balance data from the cancelled 2020 season was not used when determining divisional alignments for 2021, and only school enrollment data was used.

