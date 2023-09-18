In Ohio, cupcakes might mean more calories, but also a lower seed.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association will use a ratings percentage index by MaxPreps to seed girls and boys basketball district tournaments this season. The formula is being developed with input from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.
“I like the idea of a RPI system being used for our seeding,” Chesapeake boys coach Steven Ater said. “It seems to work well in high school football and I’m anxious to see how it will affect our seeding process.”
The new system is designed to take away some of control from coaches. Some have complained of coaches using votes to skew seeding to benefit their teams.
Fairland girls coach Jon Buchanan, who coached the Dragons to three state Final Fours since 2015, including last season, said he’s willing to try the RPI system.
“Let’s give this MaxPreps thing a look before we go overboard,” Buchanan said. “I was a fan of moving to Martin RPI, but the OHSAA went in another direction. But again, I say, let’s give it a chance.”
Green girls coach Melissa Knapp said she’s not a fan of the RPI-based system.
“I don’t like it at all,” Knapp said. “I hope there’s a penalty for those who don’t keep (MaxPreps records) up to date.”
Last season, the OHSAA Northwest District Athletic Board piloted an RPI formula to test the process of having RPI determine seeding instead of a vote by the coaches in the district. Schools will be required to enter scores into MaxPreps.
“The Northwest District piloted using an RPI last year and the process was successful,” said OHSAA executive director Doug Ute. “The coaches association has wanted to use an RPI for seeding for some time and we are working with them and MaxPreps on the formula now. This will take some work and our schools will need to input scores, but we are pleased to move in this direction for seeding.”
Ironton St. Joe athletic director Greg Bryant said he’s cautiously optimistic.
“It’s OK in principle,” Bryant said. “There’s going to be a gray area that determines some things. Some Division I schools aren’t as good as Division IV, but will be treated as if they are.”
Gallia Academy boys coach Gary Harrison said he thinks the new system will be more fair.
“I think it will allow for you to not join with other teams and vote another team down,” Harrison said. “It will make you strengthen your schedule for years to come. I’m not sure how it will be run and I’m sure there are some flaws, but I do believe I will like it. The way it is now, just too many teams siding with one another against other teams and giving them low seeds.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
