In Ohio, cupcakes might mean more calories, but also a lower seed.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will use a ratings percentage index by MaxPreps to seed girls and boys basketball district tournaments this season. The formula is being developed with input from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

