Picture the star of your local high school team pitching radials for the local tire shop.
It could happen if members schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association passes referendum 12B, a name, image and likeness proposal that mirrors changes made at the collegiate level in the last year. The proposal would permit student-athletes to sign endorsement agreements so long as their teams, schools or the OHSAA logo are not used, and provided there are no endorsements with companies that don’t support the mission of education-based athletics (casinos, gambling, alcohol, drugs, tobacco).
Another attention-getting proposal is 4B, which would permit a student enrolled at a member public high school that does not sponsor a team sport in which the student desires to participate to petition to play that sport at a public school in a bordering public school district pursuant to the bordering district’s duly adopted Board of Education resolution.
For instance, Symmes Valley doesn’t offer soccer, meaning a student there could play for one of several other schools it borders.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Spring Valley swimmer Lauren Peters (Bellarmine); Wayne basketball star Jasmine Tabor (West Virginia Wesleyan).
COMMITMENTS: Huntington High offensive lineman Will Meadows (West Virginia State); Ironton St. Joe baseball pitcher Blake Stuntebeck (Otterbein); Lincoln County softball star Meghan Stump (Glenville State); Russell basketball player Brady Bell (University of the Cumberlands).
OFFERS: Cabell Midland linebacker Cannon Lewis and offensive lineman Michael Lunsford (Marshall); Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter (Georgia Tech), wide receiver Aiden Young (Fairmont State); and running back Jaquez Keyes and wide receiver Ty Perkins (Marshall);
Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse (Glenville State); Lincoln County girls basketball standout Avery Lucas (WVU Tech); Capital quarterback JacQai Long (Toledo).
VISITS: Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow (Kentucky, Marshall, Dayton) and defensive end Donovan Garrett and running back Amari Felder (VMI); Ironton St. Joe basketball players Kai Coleman and Drew Brown (Oakland City University);
Ironton offensive lineman Noah Patterson (VMI) and quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Lehigh); Cabell Midland defensive back Zaky Roberts and Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (Fairmont State); Perkins (Illinois, Marshall, Northwestern, Wisconsin);
Rouse and Cabell Midland running back Curtis Jones (Marshall); Ashland quarterback Bailey Thacker (Kentucky, Louisville); South Charleston linebacker Mari Lawton (Ohio); George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (Marshall).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington St. Joe basketball player Dena Jarrells transferred from Chattanooga to Youngstown State. Former Greenup County boys coach Jim Hicks is the new girls basketball coach at Johnson Central.