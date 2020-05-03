HUNTINGTON -- Coaches are being told to resist temptation.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released a memo reminding coaches they are prohibited from instructing student-athletes in person or as a group electronically through June 1 as part of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The no-contact period prohibits any coach, paid or volunteer, to provide coaching, instruction or supervising conditioning and physical fitness programs or open gyms, to members of a school team in their sports.
"This does not include communication to student-athletes, nor does it include electronic individual workouts, as long as those workouts can be done individually and do not promote group gatherings," OHSAA Director of Communications Tim Stried said. "The maximum penalty for violating the no-contact period shall result in ineligibility for the head coach to coach in the first round of the postseason tournament in that respective sport for which the violation occurred."
Per Bylaw 11, penalties are assessed as they are deemed appropriate by the OHSAA administrative staff.
"The OHSAA understands the importance of any type of instruction or communication that can be provided to your student-athletes during this uncertain time for the mental well-being of your student-athletes, which we highly encourage," Stried said. "As always, we will re-evaluate should there be any different directives from the governor’s office."
For now, no contact is permitted and Stried said the OHSAA will take seriously any violations.
"Failure to observe these regulations will result in a penalty being applied," Stried said.
Stried also reminded student-athletes that non-school-related activities are not covered by the OHSAA, but advised all to adhere to Gov. Mike DeWine's social distancing guidelines.